25th anniversary edition of Lise Bourbeau's bestseller Les 5 blessures qui empêchent d'être soi-même sold over 3 million copies

PRÉVOST, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Éditions E.T.C. is pleased to announce the publication of a special, revised and expanded edition to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the publication of Lise Bourbeau's book, Les 5 blessures qui empêchent d'être soi-même.

This bestseller by the renowned author, published in 2000, has now reached over 3 million readers worldwide ! It has been translated into 25 languages, including German, Arabic, Bulgarian, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Estonian, Greek, Japanese, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Czech, Turkish, Vietnamese...

This book shows how all physical, emotional and mental problems stem from five major wounds: rejection, abandonment, humiliation, betrayal and injustice. The very detailed description of these wounds, and of the masks that every human being has developed to protect himself from his wounds, helps to identify the true cause of a specific problem in his life.

This revised anniversary edition includes updated features for each of the five wounds. An eighth chapter has also been added to present the author's discoveries since the publication of this book, and includes a few color souvenir photos. Readers will be enchanted by this new edition, which will enable them to take an even closer look at their wounds and the associated masks.

With great pride, Les Éditions E.T.C. would like to take this opportunity to highlight the incredible achievement of Lise Bourbeau, whose books have sold over 9 million copies worldwide!

Lise Bourbeau, internationally acclaimed author with 28 bestsellers, including "Écoute Ton Corps - ton plus grand ami sur la Terre", speaker and founder of the "Écoute Ton Corps" school.

Information: for further information, please contact: Marie-Ève Sans Cartier | 01 76 66 07 55 | marie-eve@leseditionsetc.com

