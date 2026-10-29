5GAA Showcases Connected Mobility Technologies to Support Safer Roads and Future Transportation in India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the world's largest and most diverse road networks, India faces two challenges: improving road safety and meeting growing mobility demands. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) brought policymakers, vehicle manufacturers, telecom operators and technology providers together in New Delhi to demonstrate C-V2X technologies that can help vehicles communicate in real time, prevent accidents and improve traffic efficiency.

The conference "Connecting India for Safer Roads: Advancing Mobility for All" took place at a crucial moment for India's mobility ecosystem. Indeed, the Indian government has made concrete steps toward introducing mandatory V2V communications across all vehicle categories, including trucks, vans, passenger cars, motorbikes and mopeds. The conference actively engaged with Indian authorities and industry to expose the 5GAA response to TRAI on V2X spectrum allocation and the comments to the MoRTH V2V notification.

Through 5GAA's response to TRAI, the Association is advocating for the allocation of the 5.9 GHz band for C-V2X, license-exempt deployment models, globally harmonised standards, and interoperability C-V2X solutions.

5GAA proposed a phased implementation approach, taking into account the finalisation of the AIS-230 standard. Indeed, as these regulatory developments are closely linked to the ongoing development of AIS-230, 5GAA has assessed the specifications and identified areas requiring clarification or further development, including certification, testing, interoperability, security frameworks, and priority Use Cases.

"India is emerging as one of the most exciting markets for connected mobility. As the country advances, today's demonstrations highlighted how 5GAA members are delivering practical solutions that can support safer, smarter and more connected mobility in India," said Christoph Voigt, Chairman of 5GAA.

The event featured technology demonstrations from 5GAA members Anritsu, Bosch, HARMAN, Keysight Technologies, Nokia, Qualcomm, Rohde & Schwarz, Rolling Wireless, Tata Motors and Valeo.

The demonstrations showed how connected vehicles can exchange real-time information about road hazards, traffic conditions and vulnerable road users, while supporting advanced driver assistance systems, software-defined vehicles and next-generation connectivity services.

The demonstrations showcased by members provide a clear practical illustration of how the industry is gearing up to respond to the forthcoming India V2V mandate set to enter into full force by October 2028. The event also reinforced the importance of continued collaboration between government and industry to accelerate large-scale deployment to maximise the societal benefits of connected mobility.

More information.

Victoria Bech | marcom@5gaa.org | +32472666117

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