Access Unparalleled: Premier Hosted Buyers Converge on Global Beverage & Tea Trends 2025

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th edition of FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 12–14, 2025. As Asia's premier food and beverage trade platform, FHC Shanghai was held by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co.,Ltd. which connects 3,000+ exhibitors from 100+ countries with 180,000+ professional buyers.

Visa-Free Policy Enhances Global Participation

China's visa-free policy lets international visitors attend FHC2025 visa-free, a golden chance to connect face-to-face with global buyers. Covering 54 countries (including key European and Asian markets), it allows 15-day business stays. Exhibitors get fast-track entry with invitations, plus 24-hour visa-on-arrival at Shanghai and other major ports.

FHC2025 to Spotlight Global Tea & Beverage Trends

Spanning 200,000 square meters, FHC2025 will spotlight 15 key product categories, with a special focus on tea and beverage innovations as a major highlight. Building on 2024's success—which drew 171,828 visitors and 3,000+ exhibitors from 50+ countries—multiple international pavilions, including Japan, Singapore, Australia, Spain, the EU, and the United States, have confirmed their participation in FHC2025. Global beverage innovation will converge in Shanghai, highlighted by the beverage/coffee/chocolate competitions and forums showcasing top creativity and featuring insights from brand founders and industry experts.

Unlock Direct Access: Top-Tier Buyers & Associations

The FHC2025 Hosted Buyer Program efficiently connects high-quality exhibitors with pre-qualified professional buyers (distributors, franchisers, importers) through exclusive pre-scheduled one-on-one matchmaking sessions. This format drives channel optimization, product selection, and meaningful partnerships, attracting buyers from leading beverage brands like MIXUE, CHAGEE, LELECHA, HEYTEA, Chabaidao, and A Little Tea. A key benefit is direct access to senior decision-makers, including representatives from major entities like Pan Pacific Hotel Group and the Malaysian Chain Association, alongside other F&B/restaurant associations and hotel groups. This facilitates over 50 tailored meetings with key buyers from five-star hotels, restaurant chains, and importers, significantly reducing communication costs, streamlining procurement, and forging invaluable long-term collaborations.

We eagerly await your presence this November at SNIEC!

Booth Inquiry:Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.comMedia Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.