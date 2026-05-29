ACTIVATE EXPANDS NORDIC FOOTPRINT WITH FIRST DENMARK LOCATION

WINNIPEG, MB, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate is expanding in Europe with the opening of its first Denmark location today in Copenhagen. The venue marks Activate's fourth location in the Nordic region and continues its partnership with Realinvest, a leading Scandinavian real estate and investment firm.

"We built Activate to bring people together through live-action games where skill, smarts, and teamwork win," said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate Games. "Expanding into Denmark brings Activate to more Nordic Players, as we continue to build the Activate community across Europe. We can't wait for Copenhagen Players to experience Activate."

The Nordic region has quickly become one of Activate's fastest-growing international markets. Located in the Field's shopping center, the Copenhagen venue features nine immersive game rooms with more than 800 interactive challenges. The Copenhagen opening follows earlier launches from the Realinvest partnership in Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

"We are extremely happy with how we have been received in the Nordics," said Håvard Olstad, CEO of Activate Games Scandinavia. "So far, every opening weekend has sold out, and the feedback from our guests has been nothing short of amazing."

Founded in Winnipeg, Canada, in 2019, Activate has redefined entertainment by merging physical activity with immersive gaming. Activate uses wearable technology to track individual Player progress, allowing guests to level up, unlock achievements, earn rewards, and compete globally.

Today, Activate operates more than 75 locations worldwide and is on track to open 30 additional venues in 2026. This includes continued Nordic expansion with Realinvest, with additional locations planned in Stockholm, Sweden and Bergen, Norway.

To book a visit or learn more, visit playactivate.dk (Denmark) or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you'll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other–it's easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate is North America's fastest-growing entertainment experience, growing to more than 75 locations across Canada, the U.S., France, Finland, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

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