AIMD Expands A-LRYNGO, the World's First AI-Guided Video Laryngoscope, to Global Markets

Dual Korean Government Recognition Advances AI-Guided Intubation Toward a New Standard in Airway Management

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMD Inc., a Korean medical technology company specializing in AI-powered emergency care, announced the global expansion of A-LRYNGO™, the world's first AI-guided video laryngoscope with real-time automatic glottis recognition, as the company advances AI-guided airway management into clinical practice worldwide.

Endotracheal intubation is a critical yet technically demanding procedure performed more than 100 million times annually worldwide. Successful intubation remains highly dependent on operator experience, while failed or delayed intubation can lead to severe hypoxia, cardiac arrest and death. These challenges highlight the need for intelligent technologies that can support clinicians during critical airway procedures.

A-LRYNGO was developed to move video laryngoscopy beyond visualization toward AI-guided procedural support. Its on-device AI automatically recognizes the glottis and provides real-time visual guidance during intubation without requiring an external server or recurring AI license fee. This AI guidance is designed to support clinicians and emergency medical personnel, including those with limited intubation experience. The portable platform also supports startup in under five seconds, wireless screen sharing, video recording and image capture.

The core AI technology behind A-LRYNGO was developed through a national R&D program supported by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and has progressed from government-funded research to clinical evaluation and commercialization. Peer-reviewed research on the technology has been published in IEEE Access and Medicine.

A-LRYNGO has received dual recognition from the Korean government, including designation as an 'Excellent R&D Innovative Product' by the Ministry of Science and ICT and selection as a 'Next-Generation World-Class Product'. Together, these recognitions highlight the technology's innovation, commercialization potential and global competitiveness.

In Korea, A-LRYNGO is widely used across fire service and EMS organizations, with the prehospital emergency-care segment emerging as one of the technology's strongest areas of adoption.

A-LRYNGO is also gaining international validation and adoption. The technology is currently being evaluated at Mayo Clinic in the United States through a Korean government-supported overseas demonstration program. More than 200 units have been deployed across public hospitals in Uzbekistan, while the technology has also been adopted by the Quang Tri Department of Health in Vietnam. In Laos, A-LRYNGO is being used at the National Children's Hospital and four provincial public hospitals through a healthcare program supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). These deployments demonstrate A-LRYNGO's growing presence across diverse healthcare systems.

"The future of airway management will move beyond simply seeing the airway toward intelligent guidance during critical procedures," said Tae Ho Lim, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Emergency Medicine at Hanyang University College of Medicine, Co-CEO of AIMD and developer of A-LRYNGO. "Our goal is to establish AI-guided intubation as a new global standard in airway management and make advanced emergency care more accessible worldwide."

On September 18, AIMD showcased A-LRYNGO at the KOICA AI Partners' Fair, held as part of the 19th Seoul ODA International Conference, jointly hosted by Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and KOICA. AIMD will next showcase A-LRYNGO at MEDICA 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany, this November.

About AIMD Inc.

AIMD Inc. is a Korean MedTech company originating from the research environment of Hanyang University in Seoul. AIMD develops AI-powered medical technologies designed to provide real-time procedural support in emergency and critical care.

Media & Business InquiriesJungChi Seo, Ph.D., Co-CEOAIMD Inc.Email: aimdinc.official@gmail.comWebsite: aimdinc.com

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