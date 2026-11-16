Almaty Open Named ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for the First Time

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Almaty Open has won ATP 250 Tournament of the Year at the ATP Awards 2026, the first time the event has received the award. It was chosen as the best of the 29 tournaments in the ATP 250 category.

The players decided the award through a survey, rating each tournament on how well it was organised and the conditions it gave players. The Almaty Open finished ahead of two of Sweden's longest-running events, the Nordea Open and the Bybit Stockholm Open.

The award demonstrates Kazakhstan's growing reputation in international tennis and strengthens the country's standing as a host of world-class sporting events.

The tournament's history in Kazakhstan began in 2020, when an ATP 250 event was held in Astana for the first time as the Astana Open. In 2022, the tournament was temporarily upgraded to ATP 500 status, attracting some of the world's leading tennis players. Since 2024, the event has been held in Almaty under the name Almaty Open. In 2026, the city hosted the tournament for the third time, with Almaty Arena once again serving as its main venue.

Players praised the tournament's practice courts and its relaxation and recovery areas. They also highlighted accommodation at a wellness complex overlooking the Trans-Ili Alatau Mountains and food from three-Michelin-starred chef Fabien Ferre. The organisers continue to focus on developing infrastructure, raising service standards and making conditions as comfortable as possible for players and their teams.

Yuriy Polskiy, Tournament Director of Almaty Open and Vice-President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, said:

"It is a great honour for us that the Almaty Open has been named ATP Tournament of the Year. We are deeply grateful to the players for their trust, especially those who return to Almaty year after year.

"Our long-term goal is to bring every aspect of the tournament's organisation up to ATP 500 standards. We sincerely thank the President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Bulat Utemuratov, for his continued support, and the Almaty City Administration for its help in hosting an international sporting event of this calibre. This recognition will motivate our entire team to keep developing the tournament with even greater dedication."

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