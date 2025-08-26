circle x black
Arasan MIPI DSI-2 Rx Controller achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-B Certification

26 agosto 2025 | 10.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its ISO26262 ASIL-B Certified MIPI DSI-2 Rx Controller for mobile and automobile SoCs. The certification applies to the latest generation of Arasan's MIPI DSI IP.

The ISO26262 ASIL-B certification signifies that Arasan's DSI-2 Rx Controller meets the stringent safety requirements for automotive System-On-Chips (SoCs). Additionally, the certification extends its usability to defense, aircraft, and other industries that require failsafe operation.

Arasan's Total Display IP Solution comprises of Arasan's VESA DSC Encoder IP, VESA Decoder IP, Arasan DSI Tx & Rx IP for Low resolution displays like those found on IoT devices and wearables like fitness bands, sensors and smartwatches, Arasan DSI-2 Tx & Rx IP for Hi-Resolution displays with both versions of its MIPI Display IP seamlessly integrated with our MIPI D-PHY IP or C/D-PHY Combo IP. Arasan offers an ultra low power consumption D-PHY IP operating at 1.5gig specifically targeting the wearables market for use with its DSI IP.

Arasan also offers its ASIL-C certified CAN 2.0 IP, CAN FD IP and CAN XP IP in addition to its LIN IP and Ethernet Controller IP core as part of its automotive IP offering.

A demonstration of of Arasan's MIPI DSI-2 IP seamlessly integrated with our C/D-PHY Combo ASIC on a MIPI Compliance Tester can be found here:

https://youtu.be/lmC50LjFwXQ?si=pDxISVdMZL1blya9

More information on Arasan DSI-2 Rx Controller IP can be found here:

https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/dsi/dsi-2-rx/

Availability

The Arasan MIPI DSI-2 Rx Controller IP is available immediately for ASIC and FPGA applications. Please contact bonnie.noufer@arasan.com for product enquiries.

Media Contact:Bonnie Nouferbonnie.noufer@arasan.com 

About Arasan:Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the Mobile evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756429/DSI2RX_ASIL_Certification_001.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724571/5473449/Arasan_Chip_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/arasan-mipi-dsi-2-rx-controller-achieves-iso-26262-asil-b-certification-302537025.html

