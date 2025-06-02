ASP Isotopes and Isotopia Announce Supply Agreement for Gadolinium-160 to Accelerate Terbium-161 Production for Advanced Cancer Therapies

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. have entered into a strategic agreement to secure the supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a critical precursor isotope for producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical isotope with significant potential in targeted radiotherapeutics. This partnership addresses longstanding supply challenges for Gd-160, enabling Isotopia to advance Tb-161-based therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, and other malignancies.

Under the agreement, ASP Isotopes will leverage its proprietary Quantum Enrichment technology to provide Isotopia with enriched Gd-160, a stable isotope essential for manufacturing Tb-161. The collaboration combines ASP Isotopes' expertise in large-scale isotope enrichment—previously demonstrated through its production of Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176)—with Isotopia's proven capabilities in commercial-scale medical isotope production. Isotopia has consistently manufactured Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and maintained weekly Tb-161 production for its clinical trials over the past two years.

Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, emphasized the agreement's significance: "By supplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development of Tb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us to support the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes. This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, which could redefine cancer treatment paradigms."

Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia, highlighted Tb-161's therapeutic advantages: "Tb-161's dual mechanism of action, including Auger electron emissions, enables precise targeting of micro-metastases while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. This partnership ensures a reliable Gd-160 supply chain, allowing us to scale production and advance our Tb-161-labeled drug candidates toward commercialization. We produce in our site in Israel and shortly the production will start in our second site in Indianapolis in the US."

Tb-161's Auger electrons induce double-strand DNA breaks in cancer cells, offering potential advantages over Lu-177 and alpha-emitting isotopes. This precision aligns with the oncology field's shift toward targeted radiotherapeutics, which improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The agreement comes as global interest in radiopharmaceuticals surges, driven by their ability to deliver localized radiation therapy via tumor-seeking molecules.

About ASP Isotopes Inc. ASP Isotopes Inc. specializes in advanced isotope separation technologies, including its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process and Quantum Enrichment, which produce stable isotopes without radioactive waste. The company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. Isotopia is a global leader in medical isotope production, with facilities in Israel, Europe, and the U.S. Its integrated platform includes cyclotrons, Lu-177 and Tb-161 production sites, and sterile manufacturing capabilities. The company collaborates with researchers and clinicians to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and targeted therapy.

This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the radiopharmaceutical revolution, with the potential to expand treatment options for cancer patients worldwide.

