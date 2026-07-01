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Bell Integration unveils new brand to accelerate AI-first transformation

01 luglio 2026 | 08.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Advancing the next phase of intelligent, AI-driven enterprise change

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration today introduces a new brand designed to reflect its role as an AI-first technology and transformation partner, helping organisations navigate the increasing complexity of digital, cloud, automation and artificial intelligence.

This evolution signals a renewed focus on enabling customers to move faster - from strategy to execution - by harnessing AI, data and intelligent operations to drive measurable business outcomes.

Manpreet Gill, Chief Executive Officer said "Organisations are facing unprecedented pressure to modernise and deliver value at speed. AI is not just accelerating change - it is redefining how businesses operate. Our focus is on helping customers turn ambition into action, combining technology, data and human expertise to deliver real impact. This new brand reflects that ambition and the role we play in shaping what comes next."

Bell is focused on helping organisations address their most pressing challenges - AI adoption, automation at scale, cyber resilience, cloud complexity and operational efficiency - through integrated, outcome-led solutions.

Stuart McMinn, Chief Technical Officer, added "As organisations move from experimentation to scaled AI adoption, Bell is positioned to bridge the gap between ambition and execution - delivering practical, real-world transformation at pace."

About Bell Integration

Founded in 1995, Bell Integration is an AI-First organisation with AI-powered innovation at its core, bringing partners, systems and ideas together to design smarter, more adaptive futures for governments, industries and societies. From strategy and data to real-world delivery expertise, Bell's AI solutions and services enable organisations to close the gap between AI ambition and real-world execution.

Media contact

Finola Sloyan MCIPR | pr@bell-integration.com | +44 2392 825925

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/bell-integration-unveils-new-brand-to-accelerate-ai-first-transformation-302814874.html

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