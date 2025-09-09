BlackLine Launches Verity, Trusted AI Purpose-Built for the Office of the CFO

Verity delivers a suite of trusted AI capabilities—from agentic experiences to intelligent insights—to create a new digital workforce for the Office of the CFO

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced the launch of Verity, a comprehensive suite of AI capabilities providing finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce of embedded, auditable AI. Built upon the trusted foundation of BlackLine's Studio360 platform and its unified data layer, Verity ensures process integrity, accelerates resolution, and provides intelligent insights for the Office of the CFO.

"Many are asking how generative AI will impact business software. Our answer is clear: its power is unlocked only when it's built on an uncompromising foundation of data integrity and trust," said Owen Ryan, co-CEO and Chairman of the Board at BlackLine. "What truly separates BlackLine is our unwavering commitment to that principle, which uniquely positions us to lead the AI revolution in finance. With Verity, we are giving finance professionals AI they can trust—powerful, transparent, auditable, and purpose-built for the demands of the office of the CFO."

The Foundation for Trusted AI

Verity—from the Latin for "truth" —is differentiated by three foundational pillars:

The New Digital Workforce for Finance

Verity represents BlackLine's comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence capabilities, embedded across the Studio360 platform and record-to-report and invoice-to-cash solutions. Designed to deliver practical, trusted, and auditable AI, Verity automates complex processes, uncovers deep analytical insights, and empowers finance and accounting professionals by freeing them from repetitive work.

At the heart of this new digital workforce is Vera, the AI team lead, who directs and coordinates a team of specialized agents. Vera acts as the single point of contact for finance and accounting professionals, enabling them to orchestrate complex workflows, assign tasks, and review the work of their entire agentic team. More than just an interface, Vera is the supervisor for your digital workforce, making the collaboration between humans and AI seamless, strategic, and fully auditable.

Verity delivers intelligence across a comprehensive suite of capabilities, creating a new digital workforce for the office of the CFO:

"BlackLine's differentiation lies in providing the essential application and control layer that makes powerful AI auditable, trustworthy, and indispensable for the enterprise," said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine. "Our vision is to deliver future-ready financial operations through agentic AI that goes beyond automation—empowering customers to anticipate, decide, and act faster. With trusted partners like Google Cloud, we are combining Google's leading Gemini models with our unmatched governance and process expertise."

"We are excited to partner with BlackLine to accelerate innovation with Google Cloud's generative AI," said Rodrigo Rocha, Managing Director for Global ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. "By bringing Google's AI capabilities to BlackLine's platform, joint customers can close their books faster with greater confidence and unlock the strategic insights within their financial data."

Leading the Future of Trusted AI

BlackLine is creating a new world of work where humans and AI operate as a single, unified team. BlackLine's uncompromising commitment to data integrity provides the trusted foundation for this new digital workforce, ensuring it is orchestrated and audited with the same rigor as any team member. This empowers finance and accounting professionals to command their financial operations with strategic insight, building a future of unparalleled accuracy and control.

To learn more about BlackLine's AI capabilities and how they support future-ready financial operations, visit https://www.blackline.com/why-blackline/blackline-ai/.

