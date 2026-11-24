MADRID, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clean energy brand BLUETTI showcases its comprehensive portfolio of professional jobsite power solutions, portable power stations, residential energy storage systems and RV solar systems at GENERA 2026, and explores new partnership opportunities in Spain and across Europe.

Pioneer 5000: Powering the Modern Jobsite

The Pioneer 5000 E-Generator is designed for demanding construction-site applications. With 5,000 W continuous output and 18,000 W surge power, it supports tools such as cut-off saws, drills and air compressors.

Its 5.12kWh battery, IP65 protection, IK10 impact resistance and all-terrain wheels support work in challenging environments. Zero tailpipe emissions and operation at ≤50dB offer professionals a cleaner, quieter alternative to fuel generators.

FridgePower: Home Backup Innovation

Selected for the GENERA 2026 Innovation Gallery, FridgePower keeps refrigerators running during outages to help prevent food spoilage. Its 75mm-thick body fits beside appliances or mounts on a wall, making it practical for kitchens and smaller homes where floor space is limited.

With 1,800W output, automatic 10ms UPS switching and capacity expandable from 2,016Wh to 8,064Wh, it provides space-saving backup for essential appliances.

RV5: Integrated Energy for Life on the Move

For Spain's RV and off-grid users, BLUETTI RV5 Solar System delivers 5,000W AC output for appliances such as air conditioners and microwaves. Its 48 V system combines five core power functions in one hub, simplifying installation, while solar and alternator charging help replenish batteries when parked or on the move.

Balco Series: First Showcase in Spain

Three Balco 500 units connected in parallel to a home distribution panel provide up to 11 kW output and 15 kWh capacity for whole-home backup. Balco 260 offers four MPPT channels supporting 2,400 W solar input, while Balco 500 supports 4,300 W through high-voltage MPPT (70–470 V).

Visit BLUETTI at GENERA 2026November 24–26, 2026Hall 9, Booth 9C29, IFEMA MADRID

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, delivering tailored power solutions across consumer, household, and commercial & industrial sectors. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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