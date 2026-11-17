New offering connects paid search advertising on OpenAI's ChatGPT with AI search optimization for Claude and Gemini, linking lead generation, conversion, practice management workflow and payments in one platform. Initial rollout in the USA, Canada and UK, with expansion planned across Ireland, Germany, Australia, India and Latin America.

MIAMI and TORONTO and LONDON and SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomerangFX, the global AI-powered clinic software and marketing automation company purpose-built for private-pay healthcare, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI Search Marketing offering. Rolling out first in the USA, Canada and UK beginning November 2026, the launch brings AI Search Advertising on OpenAI's ChatGPT and Search Optimization Intelligence for Claude and Gemini into its GROW SaaS product suite, enhanced by AUVIA™, the AI Clinic Co-Pilot, connecting patient inquiries to conversion and end-to-end clinic practice management.

BoomerangFX describes the offering as the world's first specialty AI search marketing platform to connect ChatGPT ad campaigns, optimization for Claude and Gemini, and agentic patient engagement with integrated electronic medical records, scheduling and payments. The offering is available through GROW Platinum upgrade for existing and new clients.

A New Era of Patient Discovery: AI Assistants Become the Front Door to Care

AI assistants are fast becoming a starting point for treatment research by prospective shoppers for aesthetic and wellness treatments. According to an August 2026 Pew Research Center report, 34% of U.S. adults now use AI chatbots for at least one health or medical reason. BoomerangFX helps practices build visibility in these emerging discovery channels and convert that interest into booked consultations.

"The next era of clinic growth will be shaped by how effectively practices turn AI discovery into lasting patient relationships," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomerangFX. "We are bringing advertising, search visibility, patient conversations and clinical operations into one platform, helping clinics connect the demand they create with the experience they deliver."

Smart Website Intelligence: Making AI Discovery Actionable

The GROW product suite's Smart Website Intelligence provides the foundation for AI discoverability, organizing treatment expertise, clinician credentials, practice locations and patient education into clear, accessible website content. Search Optimization Intelligence applies BoomerangFX's proprietary data science to help AI platforms discover, interpret and reference that information when prospective patients research care.

The offering combines eligible paid AI Search Ads on OpenAI's ChatGPT with website and content optimization for organic discoverability through Claude and Gemini, giving every visitor a clear pathway to inquire, engage and book. For greater discoverability, the Company's multi-platform advertising model also leverages more conventional platforms like Google, Meta and Instagram for maximum reach.

Additionally, its AI-powered Clinic Co-Pilot AUVIA™'s agentic workflows support immediate lead response and personalized follow-up to move inquiries into booked treatments with minimal manual intervention. Campaign and conversion signals feed ongoing optimization, linking marketing activity directly to patient engagement and booking outcomes.

The BoomerangFX Platform: One System From First Inquiry to Lifetime Patient Care

BoomerangFX connects this new channel to three integrated solutions:

Together, these solutions carry the relationship from first inquiry through engagement and into RUN for treatment documentation, compliance, payments and ongoing care. Practice owners gain a coordinated operating model designed to improve conversion, reduce missed inquiries and increase the lifetime value of every patient.

Built on Specialty Data Science and Clinical Expertise

The launch builds on the BoomerangFX team's experience delivering more than 10,000 Google, Meta and Instagram campaigns over the past decade. Its proprietary machine learning and data science models combine that marketing experience with specialty context and performance analysis to inform campaign development and optimization.

AUVIA™'s specialty knowledge framework spans in excess of 2,000 specialty treatment and clinical-indication entries, covering procedural nomenclature, treatment modalities and concerns such as cutaneous photodamage, dermal laxity and dyspigmentation. This context supports relevant patient communication, while clinical assessment and treatment selection remain with the practitioner.

Leadership in Aesthetics Innovation and Clinical Education

Clinical guidance is informed by BoomerangFX's medical advisory board, led by Dr. Stephen Mulholland, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Architect of BoomerangFX. A globally recognized cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Mulholland is a co-founder of InMode, where he helped lead its 2019 NASDAQ IPO, co-creator of Morpheus8 and co-developer of BodyTite, FaceTite and AccuTite.

"Aesthetic and wellness practices need technology that understands the language of their specialties and the expectations of their patients," said Dr. Stephen Mulholland, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Architect of BoomerangFX. "Connecting specialty-level marketing with responsive communication and a complete clinical record helps practices deliver a more consistent experience from the first question through continuing care."

Availability: Rollout Beginning November 2026

The offering launches in November 2026 through its GROW Platinum Tier, beginning in the USA, Canada and UK, with expansion planned across Ireland, Germany, Australia, India and Latin America. Upgrade pathways are available for existing BoomerangFX RUN and GROW clients. The launch extends BoomerangFX's recurring subscription platform across patient acquisition, AI engagement, clinical software and payments.

ChatGPT ad activation depends on market availability, practice specialty and advertiser approval. Search Optimization Intelligence supports organic discoverability on Claude and Gemini; inclusion, rankings and recommendations remain determined by each platform. Paid placements are separate from AI-generated answers.

Learn more at boomerangfx.com.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a global AI-powered clinic software and marketing automation company purpose-built for private-pay healthcare. The company unifies RUN practice management and EMR, GROW patient acquisition and conversion, AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot, ELEVATE marketing, embedded payments and LEARN education for aesthetic, wellness and private healthcare practices. BoomerangFX operates in a growing list of international markets, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, India and Latin America. With offices in Miami, Toronto, London and Sydney, BoomerangFX is advancing its mission to become the foundational operating platform for private-pay healthcare worldwide.

ELEVATE is BoomerangFX's premium specialty healthcare marketing solution, with campaign experience in more than seven countries across medspas, cosmetic surgery, hair restoration, women's health, weight management, longevity and functional medicine. Its international resources span strategy, branding, website design, paid advertising, SEO, social media, content, campaign optimization and performance reporting.

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