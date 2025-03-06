BTI Wireless Unveils Transformative Solutions for MNOs and the Enterprise at MWC 2025, Continuing to Drive Innovation in the Wireless Coverage Market

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTI Wireless made waves at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 by unveiling cutting-edge Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Private Mobile Network solutions designed to enhance connectivity in the 5G+ era.

As MNOs continue to download the cost of in-building coverage system to the venue owners, new business models are required to support the investment. Leveraging the flexibility and performance of the CrossFire™ platform BTI is now delivering hybrid solutions – a venue-funded DAS that also delivers independent Private Network capabilities.

In support of rapid-service delivery BTI has added a native off-air BDA signal capture capability to CrossFire, and is actively working with Tier 1 RAN OEMs to integrate eCPRI baseband connectivity allowing a software-only transition from off-air to ORAN-fed or traditional base station fed signals.

"As pioneers in digital DAS we have been offering high-capacity multi-band solutions for the largest venues worldwide ," said Ron Poulin, VP of Sales for North America at BTI Wireless. "These latest product enhancements will accelerate return on investment for the Enterprise by moving mission critical applications from WiFi to a more secure and robust private mobile network. The off-air capability allows immediate use of the DAS and reduces pressure on the MNO to deploy dedicated capacity."

Also at MWC 2025, the company introduced a new base station lineup, including high-performance distributed base stations powered by FlexRAN, and integrated base stations utilizing the latest chipsets. BTI's new lineup offers enhanced multi-band Carrier Aggregation (CA) for faster data speeds and expanded coverage, catering to diverse 5G deployment scenarios.

When it comes to the hottest topics at MWC, AI-RAN stands out for its significant market progress and vast development potential. As a key technology for 5G Advanced (5G-A) and 6G networks, AI-RAN holds tremendous application potential in fields such as autonomous driving, industrial automation, telemedicine, and smart homes. Ron stated: "AI-RAN is an important part of our future and our engineers are following these blueprints to build the next generation of products that are smarter and easier to deploy and operate."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636048/BTI_Wireless_Unveils_Transformative_Solutions_MNOs_Enterprise_MWC_2025.jpg