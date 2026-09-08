Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Allocates 460 Million Tenge to Support Almaty Gasification Project

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation announced a 460 million tenge (approx. US$1 million) allocation to support the gasification of private residential homes in Almaty. The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Almaty City Akimat (Mayor's Office), aims to develop urban infrastructure, improving living conditions and the city's air quality.

Under a newly signed memorandum, the Almaty City Akimat will inspect private residences, consult with residents on the connection process and provide comprehensive support for the transition to natural gas heating. Following this process, qualified contractors will carry out the necessary construction and installation work.

Darkhan Satybaldy, Akim (Mayor) of Almaty, emphasized: "We continue targeted work to connect private homes to the city's gas supply network. The requirements may vary in each case, which is why it is important to comprehensively support residents, from consultations to the actual connection, alongside technical work. The support of socially responsible businesses allows us to broaden this initiative."

The transition from coal to natural gas in private homes is a crucial step toward improving Almaty's air quality. During the heating season, the use of solid fuels in the private sector remains a major source of pollution.

Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, noted: "It is important for us to support a project aimed at developing urban infrastructure and creating more comfortable conditions for the residents of Almaty. The gasification of the private sector will enable families who are not yet connected to the gas supply system to transition to a modern heating method. We are delighted to support this city initiative."

This gasification project builds on the Foundation's long-standing commitment to Almaty. Previous initiatives in the city include a comprehensive reconstruction of the Botanical Garden, modernization of the ventilation and air conditioning systems at the National Central Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the opening of one of the first Asyl Miras Autism Centers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation also supported the local healthcare system by installing mobile PCR testing laboratories.

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