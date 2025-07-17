Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's Jas Leader Program Empowers Over 40,000 Kazakh Students Ahead of Strategic Handover

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jas Leader Akademiiasy program, launched by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation in 2021 to nurture leadership skills among young people in Kazakhstan, has completed its pilot phase and its ongoing management will now be handed over to leading certified local organisations to drive further expansion.

Over these years, more than 41,500 schoolchildren across 124 schools in 17 regions have participated in the Jas Leader initiative. Aimed at students in grades 5 to 11, the program has helped young people build confidence, teamwork, communication, and self-expression through hands-on, interactive learning. More than 200 teachers have been specially trained to deliver the curriculum and facilitate sessions.

Conducted as extracurricular workshops, the program features discussions on leadership, biographies of inspiring figures, games, group projects, and practical exercises designed to foster personal growth and mutual respect. One participant, Akzhan Bakytbekova, a Grade 11 student from I.V. Panfilov School-Lyceum No. 5, shared:"Jas Leader became more than just a class. I learned how to speak openly, collaborate in a team, and truly listen to others. In one activity, we had to stand together on an ever-shrinking sheet of paper, we had to support each other not to fall. It may seem simple, but it taught us about trust and unity. That's what the whole program is about."

Each academic year culminated in the Jas Leader forum in Almaty, which brought together the most engaged participants from across the country. The most recent event, in July 2025 at Tau Samal summer camp, brought together over 200 teenagers for a three-day experience that included training sessions, excursions, and sports activities. Notable Kazakhstani personalities including documentary filmmaker Aliya Ashim, performer Murat Muturganov, dancer Randy, and UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov joined the forum to share their stories.

"From 2021 to 2025, Jas Leader empowered tens of thousands of students to gain practical skills in leadership, communication, and teamwork," said Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation. "We are proud to hand over the program to trusted local institutions so that even more children across the country can benefit from this transformative experience."

