/C O R R E C T I O N -- Seegene Inc./

In the news release, "Seegene Establishes French Subsidiary to Expand European Footprint", issued 05-Dec-2025 by Seegene Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first sub-headline should read "France becomes Seegene's eighth overseas sales subsidiary and third in Europe, following Italy and Germany" rather than "France becomes Seegene's ninth overseas sales subsidiary and third in Europe, following Italy and Germany"; The sixth paragraph should read "The addition of France brings Seegene's overseas sales subsidiaries to eight, complementing its global distribution network of 90 distributors across 94 countries." rather than "The addition of France brings Seegene's overseas sales subsidiaries to nine, complementing its global distribution network of 90 distributors across 94 countries." as originally issued inadvertently. Complete, corrected release follows:

Seegene Establishes French Subsidiary to Expand European Footprint

- France becomes Seegene's eighth overseas sales subsidiary and third in Europe, following Italy and Germany

- The country ranks as Europe's second-largest molecular diagnostics market, driven by demand in sexually transmitted infections and gastrointestinal testing, and respiratory virus detection.

- The new subsidiary is expected to accelerate broader adoption of Seegene's developing solutions, CURECA™ and STAgora™, in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene, Inc., a global leader in molecular diagnostics (MDx), announced today the establishment of a new subsidiary in France to reinforce its European presence and support global sales expansion.

The new subsidiary will strengthen local engagement with customers and partners through enhanced technical support, market development and collaboration with healthcare stakeholders.

According to global market research firm Grand View Research, Inc., France's MDx market is estimated to reach approximately EUR 600 million, accounting for around 15 percent of Europe's total. It is the second-largest market in the region after Germany, which holds a 19 percent share. Demand in France is particularly high for diagnostic tests targeting sexually transmitted infections (STIs), gastrointestinal (GI) tract infections, and respiratory infections. Through its subsidiary, Seegene aims to expand sales of these product lines while introducing a broader portfolio including cervical cancer and other multiplex diagnostic categories.

"On the French market, which is divided between the private and public sectors, the ability to quickly deliver innovative products and meet laboratories' efficiency needs is a key factor for competitiveness," said Daniel Shin, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer at Seegene. "The subsidiary will enable Seegene to gain a better understanding the French healthcare landscape, strengthening local customer service, and accelerate the growth of the company's in vitro diagnostics business with dedicated local expertise."

The subsidiary also provides a strategic foothold for the European rollout of Seegene's solutions that are in development, CURECA™, a fully automated, unmanned PCR system, and STAgora™, a real-time diagnostic data analytics and predictive insights platform.

The addition of France brings Seegene's overseas sales subsidiaries to eight, complementing its global distribution network of 90 distributors across 94 countries.

As of the first half of 2025, overseas sales accounted for approximately 93 percent of Seegene's total revenue, with Europe representing 63 percent. The region remains a key growth driver for the company's global expansion roadmap.

Disclaimer

CURECA™ and STAgora™ are under development and not available for diagnostic use.

About Seegene

Seegene has more than 25 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to syndromic real-time PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar signs and symptoms in a single tube with quantitative information.

Visit: Seegene.com and follow linkedin.com/company/seegene-inc

