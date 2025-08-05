circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Casio to Deliver Metaverse-Based Experiences in Collaboration Between G-SHOCK and The Sandbox

05 agosto 2025 | 06.51
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Offering Limited-Edition NFTs and Game Content Expressing the Brand's Worldview

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a collaboration with the Web3*[1] metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. In an ongoing rollout beginning September 3th, game content offering experiences of the G-SHOCK worldview will be made available, along with limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and avatars.

 

*[1] Web3 (Web 3.0) refers to the next generation of the Internet, a decentralized network realized with blockchain technology.

Now, as part of the project, G-SHOCK City will be made available on the Web3 metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox, and limited-edition NFTs will be sold. Visitors to G-SHOCK City will have opportunities to learn about G-SHOCK history in an adventure-game format and enjoy survival races based on a shock-resistance testing theme.

Overview of the "G-SHOCK Droid Collection" Avatar Sale

A robot-style official avatar for The Sandbox, inspired by the iconic G-SHOCK design, will be released. Based on G-SHOCK four iconic styles — DW-5600, DW-6900, GA-110, and GA-2100 — as well as the bold and oversized GA-V01, each avatar features a unique design that makes the most of the special properties of NFTs.

Schedule

*[2]

 

*[2] Register of pre-approved users with preferential rights to purchase NFTs

Sales prices

*[3]https://gshock.casio.com/intl/virtual/thesandbox/

 

*[3] SAND is the native utility token of The Sandbox, used for participating in the platform's ecosystem, purchasing items, and accessing experiences.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741745/image_5009366_22010921.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741746/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-deliver-metaverse-based-experiences-in-collaboration-between-g-shock-and-the-sandbox-302521553.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41660 en US ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Nozze Cirielli-Campitiello, il lancio del riso sugli sposi dopo il sì - Video
Botte e insulti ad anziani e disabili in due Rsa di Pachino: 12 arresti - Video
Tesla 'premia' Musk con un mega pacchetto di azioni
News to go
Caro carburante, quanto costa viaggiare in Italia
News to go
Arriva lo scudo penale per i medici
Neve di agosto in montagna, allo Stelvio fiocchi come batuffoli - Video
Lindsay Lohan torna in 'Quel pazzo venerdì sempre più pazzo': "Mai definita una star, recitare per me è terapeutico"
Trump manda Witkoff da Putin: "Stop guerra e niente sanzioni" - Video
Sydney Sweeney vota Trump? Il presidente Usa fa festa - Video
News to go
Gaza, domani riunione Consiglio sicurezza Onu su situazione ostaggi
News to go
Rischio alluvioni, 90 miliardi di danni e 4mila morti dal 1920 ad oggi
News to go
Scuola, 6 in condotta? Esame di cittadinanza per passare a classe successiva


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza