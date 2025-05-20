CATL Announces Listing on HKEX to Power Global Zero-Carbon Economy

HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL today announced the listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) under stock code 3750. The global offering comprised 135 million shares before the greenshoe option, at a price of HKD 263.00 each, making CATL the first A-share company seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong with a price cap for the issuance. CATL's HK IPO took only 128 days from kick-off to completion, with the zero discount to the A-share closing price on the day of setting price cap. On its first day of trading, the stock opened strong on its debut, with an opening price at HKD 296 per share, representing a 12.55% increase from the offering price.

This offering attracted a diverse range of investors from 15 countries and regions globally, including sovereign wealth funds, industrial capital, long-term institutions, insurance capital, and multi-strategy funds. The strong demand demonstrates not only confidence in CATL's long-term value but also recognition of the vast market potential and commercial opportunities driven by zero-carbon technologies.

"CATL is not just a battery component manufacturer; we are a system solution provider and are committed to becoming a zero-carbon technology company," said Dr. Robin Zeng, Chairman and CEO of CATL, at today's listing ceremony. "This listing signifies our deeper integration into the global capital markets and marks a new milestone in our mission to drive the global zero-carbon economy."

As global efforts to combat climate change, the zero-carbon economy has evolved from an environmental imperative into a dynamic engine of economic growth. Being a pioneer in advancing the zero-carbon economy, CATL is accelerating the development of a zero-carbon society through relentless innovation in zero-carbon technologies. These advancements encompass the following key sectors:

Zero-Carbon Transportation: To meet global net-zero emission targets, BloombergNEF predicts that annual investment in electric transportation must reach USD 3 trillion by 2030. The global transportation system is undergoing a radical restructuring, with new energy vehicles and battery-swapping ecosystems entering a phase of explosive growth. Emerging transportation sectors, such as low-altitude economies and electric vessels, are also rapidly evolving. CATL has built the world's most advanced and diversified product portfolio to respond to the global transportation revolution.

With vehicle-to-battery separation and battery standardization at its core, CATL is spearheading innovative battery-swapping solutions, which will achieve the convergence of e-mobility and energy networks and establish a closed-loop zero-carbon ecosystem across the entire battery lifecycle. CATL recently unveiled standardized battery swap block and full-scenario chassis-swap solutions for heavy-duty trucks in Datong, Shanxi. This is a critical step toward establishing a nationwide heavy-duty truck battery-swap network covering 80% of key logistics routes in China by 2030. In the passenger vehicle sector, CATL has formed the "Choco-Swap Alliance" to deploy a new battery-swapping ecosystem.

Zero-Carbon Electricity: BloombergNEF forecasts that by 2050, global annual electricity consumption will increase by 75%, with potential investments in renewable energy exceeding USD 10 trillion over the next 25 years. Establishing a zero-carbon power system presents both challenges and opportunities. To address common issues with current grids such as a lack of grid-forming resilience, CATL is channelling resources into zero-carbon grid technologies, including power electronics, flexible regulation systems, and virtual power plants, so as to pioneer a new zero-carbon power system and benefit numerous households through zero-carbon technologies.

Global Industrial Decarbonization: Nowadays, 195 countries and regions have set emission reduction targets, propelling energy transition and zero-carbon sustainable development. The International Energy Agency predicts that starting in 2030, achieving net-zero emissions will require USD 4.5 trillion in annual global investment. CATL aims for all factories to be carbon-neutral this year and is helping to decarbonize traditional industries such as steel, cement, and chemicals. CATL is developing integrated zero-carbon solutions and working with partners to build zero-carbon islands, zero-carbon industrial parks and zero-carbon demonstration cities.

While focusing on the zero-carbon economy, CATL is also committed to energy circularity. In June, CATL will unveil further details of its Global Energy Circularity Commitment, uniting cross-industrial partners to join forces in building a robust circular economy ecosystem.

In the past decade, CATL has invested over RMB 70 billion (around USD 10 billion) in research and development, and the number of patents granted and applied globally has gone beyond 43,000. CATL tops the list in terms of new patents for five consecutive years in the industry. CATL has established six global research and development centers.

Hong Kong's role as an international financial centre provides a vital platform to support CATL's expanding production capacity, supplier network, and talent pool. It also enables more diverse cooperation with international partners, an essential step toward a zero-carbon future.

In the future, CATL will remain firmly focused on innovation as its core competitive strength, dedicating itself to developing zero-carbon technologies and supporting the growth of the global zero-carbon economy.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide.

In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. In the year 2024, CATL's EV battery consumption volume has ranked No.1 in the world for eight consecutive years, and it has ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipments for four straight years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global EV and energy storage partners.

Committed to making an outstanding contribution to the energy transition of mankind, CATL in 2023 announced its strategic goals of achieving carbon neutrality in core operations by 2025 and across the battery supply chain by 2035.

