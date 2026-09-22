CATL kicks off trial production of battery cells in Hungary

DEBRECEN, Hungary, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL begins trial production on 22 September 2026 in its newly built cell factory in Debrecen as the company had fulfilled all preconditions required to commence trial run. The purpose of trial production is to set up, optimise and validate the production equipment and manufacturing processes ahead of the start of series production. CATL Debrecen continues cooperating and working closely with the government and the authorities in order to keep high standards on the environmental issues as well as the health and safety of its employees.

CATL announced the construction of its second European battery plant in Debrecen in August 2022, with the aim of integrating to the European automotive and e-mobility supply chain and better serve leading European automakers. Construction of the first cell building started in summer 2023 and by spring 2026 the building had been equipped with the most advanced technology. After obtaining the occupancy permit in August 2026, the company obtained all relevant permits and completed all pre-conditions required by its IPPC permit prior to start trial operations from 22 September on the first two production lines of its cell manufacturing facility.

Prior to issuing the occupancy permit, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office carried out regular on-site inspections at CATL's facilities in order to follow up on previous issues creating serious worries in local inhabitants. Authority representatives confirmed that the company had resolved all deficiencies identified earlier in the permitting process.

As a strategic manufacturing hub, CATL's Debrecen plant will supply the most well-known, leading European automakers, which have already built significant electric vehicle production capacity in Hungary in recent years. As a global technology leader CATL implemented the most advanced, flexible production lines in Debrecen in order to fulfil the needs of its valued clients at all times. The company has already been manufacturing battery modules since autumn 2024 in Debrecen and has already produced 537,000 modules ever since. Once all facilities ready, the Hungarian plant will be CATL's largest manufacturing base outside China with a 100 GWH capacity.

Alongside obtaining the permits and completing pre-conditions required to launch trial operations, CATL Debrecen remains committed to working closely with the Government and the authorities to prioritize the health and safety of its employees. Furthermore, employee health, safety and environmental factors will be thoroughly monitored during the trial operation as well, and results will be submitted to the Authority proactively. CATL's investment is not only important for Debrecen and its region, but also for the Hungarian economy and the European e-mobility supply chain. CATL is committed to transparency and welcomes the authorities to visit its site at any time.

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