CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: "Echoes of Peace" Event to Mark the 80th Anniversary of WWII End

12 agosto 2025 | 23.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Echoes of Peace" Event to Mark the 80th Anniversary of WWII End.

"Echoes of Peace" cultural exchange event in New York City features global delegations, veterans, and unique multimedia experiences to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations. The event, which is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET on August 13 at the UN Headquarters, aims to honor the heroes, reflect on resilience, and reaffirm the principles of peace that have guided the international community for eight decades.

Delegations from approximately 30 countries, including United Nations officials, representatives for WWII veterans, and diplomats, will attend the cultural exchange event.

The program feature keynote speeches from prominent figures from China, the U.S. and the United Nations. Musicians will perform "Tennessee" from the film Pearl Harbor, capturing the bittersweet essence of love in the shadow of war. They will also present "Flowers of Peace," a tribute to hope and the triumph over adversity.

An impressive mapping projection will be displayed on the side wall of the Secretariat Building. The projection will visually narrate the world's journey toward peace and the establishment of the United Nations. The UN Headquarters complex in New York City was officially inaugurated on January 9, 1951. The iconic Secretariat Building was completed in 1950. These buildings embody the post-WWII international community's shared vision of peace and cooperation, grounded in the ideals of the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Presented by China Media Group, "Echoes of Peace" cultural exchange event underscores the ongoing importance of the United Nations in fostering global peace and cooperation.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact : Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-echoes-of-peace-event-to-mark-the-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-end-302528239.html

