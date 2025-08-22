circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF STORYTELLING WITH AI

22 agosto 2025 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Explore the Future of Storytelling with AI".

Artificial Intelligence is transforming every aspect of our lives, from the social media platforms we use to the films we watch. Nowhere is this revolution more evident than in the film industry, where directors, producers, writers, animators, and visual effects artists are exploring new ways to harness AI to expand the boundaries of creativity.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California will host "Bright Future of Humanity" Global AI Visual Works Call-for-Submissions Launch Ceremony, an event presented by China Media Group and the New York Film Academy. The program will bring together producers, directors, educators, and students to examine AI's role in shaping the future of film and visual storytelling. 

The event will feature special messages from diplomats, filmmakers and AI experts. As part of the program, a global call for submissions will be announced for young artists to create bold, boundary-pushing works powered by AI. The campaign asks: "What kind of world do we want to build, and how can art, powered by AI, help us build it?"

This initiative takes on special significance as we mark 80 years since the end of World War II – a time to reflect on the lessons learned from the catastrophic war, to remember the heroes who fought it and honor their memory with a call for peace. 

Artists are invited to submit AI-generated videos, music, or paintings by September 1, 2025. Winning entries, selected by an international jury of filmmakers and media innovators, will be showcased at the "United as One World – Voices of Peace" concert at Lincoln Center, New York City, on September 23.

For more information and submission details, please visit aiwowow.com 

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-exploring-the-future-of-storytelling-with-ai-302536744.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57224 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sgombero Leoncavallo, manifestazione a Milano il 6 settembre: videonews dal nostro inviato
Stanze in affitto, Milano è la città più cara: mappa e prezzi
Presidente 'Mamme Leoncavallo': "Oggi lo sgombero, speriamo non sia la fine" - Video
Piove dentro al Frecciabianca Torino-Roma, corridoio allagato e sedili zuppi - Video
Mantova, paura in centro: minaccia passanti con coltello. Arrestato con il taser - Video
Baudo, Al Bano si commuove: "Tornare qui è una grande emozione" - Video
Baudo, La Russa: "Ho conosciuto Pippo quando avevo nove anni, dissero 'farà strada'" - Video
Baudo, Mazzi: "Pippo ci parlava sempre di Militello, era un grande uomo di cultura" - Video
News to go
Maltempo a Milano, in due ore quasi 50 mm di pioggia
News to go
Spiagge libere, Legambiente: "Italia ultima in Europa"
Pippo Baudo, aperta la camera ardente a Militello: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Baudo, il sindaco di Militello: "Non era solo un presentatore ma un innovatore" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza