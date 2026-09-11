CGTN: How BRICS creates new opportunities for Global South development

CGTN published an article examining how China's four global initiatives are aligning with BRICS cooperation to create new development opportunities for the Global South. The article highlights how the initiatives are helping the Global South pursue more inclusive development and gain a greater voice in global affairs.

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A solar power plant is bringing cleaner energy to remote communities. A digital industrial platform is connecting businesses across borders. A proposed grain exchange aims to bolster global food security. A unified voice ensures that developing nations have a seat at the table in AI governance.

These are not isolated success stories. Together, they illustrate how BRICS cooperation is generating tangible opportunities for the Global South, demonstrating how China's four major global initiatives are being translated into action.

As BRICS marks 20 years of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the theme "Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," the summit arrives at a critical juncture as Global South nations actively seek more resilient, inclusive and self-reliant paths to development.

As Stefan Ossenkoepper, a researcher at Germany's Schiller Institute, noted, the philosophy underpinning BRICS cooperation aligns seamlessly with Xi's four global initiatives, creating a powerful collective force to forge a new paradigm of win-win development.

Putting development first

Development has been the beating heart of BRICS since its inception.

The New Development Bank (NDB), whose establishment Xi personally championed, has approved 139 projects with total financing of about $43 billion by the end of 2025. From renewable energy and transport infrastructure to affordable housing and clean water access, NDB funding directly improves livelihoods across the developing world.

Meanwhile, the establishment of the BRICS Industrial Capacity China Center has provided a dedicated platform for industrial cooperation, technology transfer and business matchmaking.

Indonesian scholar Siti Mutiah Setiawati observed that over the past five years, the Global Development Initiative and BRICS cooperation have reinforced one another, elevating development on the international agenda and translating shared aspirations into concrete results for emerging markets.

Addressing shared risks

For the Global South, development and security are closely intertwined.

Facing today's complex challenges in energy, food security and climate change, BRICS members are expanding cooperation beyond economic growth to jointly mitigate shared risks.

At the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in June 2026, members prioritized food security, agricultural trade, climate-resilient farming and innovation. With BRICS nations accounting for roughly 42% of the world's agricultural land and global grain production, initiatives like the proposed BRICS Grain Exchange are poised to stabilize global food supply chains.

This collaborative approach embodies the Global Security Initiative, which advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, recognizing that true stability relies on safeguarding the very foundations of development.

Putting people at the center

Beyond balance sheets and mega-projects, BRICS is ultimately about people.

The bloc has established a robust intergovernmental cultural framework, giving rise to vibrant platforms across film, education, sports, media and youth exchanges. These initiatives bridge cultural divides and empower younger generations to learn from one another.

This reflects the core essence of the Global Civilization Initiative: respecting civilizational diversity, promoting mutual learning and building lasting bonds among peoples.

Giving the Global South a greater voice

BRICS is not only helping developing nations share in the fruits of growth, but also empowering them to help shape the rules of global governance and frontier technology.

The 2025 BRICS Statement on AI Governance championed an inclusive digital ecosystem, ensuring developing countries transition from passive technology consumers into active rule-makers.

This movement directly reflects China's Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which calls for sovereign equality, multilateralism and a more equitable international order. B. R. Deepak, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, noted that the GGI offers a valuable framework for BRICS to advance global governance reform, strengthening the UN-centered system to make it more representative and fair.

As BRICS leaders gather in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, the bloc continues to forge concrete pathways for deeper collaboration. In this ongoing journey, China's four global initiatives offer a clear framework to unlock fresh opportunities across the Global South, paving the way for a more equitable, inclusive and shared future.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-09-11/How-BRICS-creates-new-opportunities-for-Global-South-development-1Qm07pN10U8/p.html

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