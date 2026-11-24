SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE, a manufacturer of motorcycle navigation systems and smart riding solutions, today announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion. From November 25 through December 9, 2026 (Pacific Time), riders can get 15% off CHIGEE displays and all accessories at chigee.com, plus a free 12-month warranty extension and gift card drawings.

CHIGEE 2026 Black Friday

The 15-day campaign spans CHIGEE's main devices and complete range of accessories. The 15% discount applies automatically at checkout and can be combined with campaign giveaways.

FREE 12-Month Extended Warranty

Every qualifying order placed during the promotion automatically receives an additional 12 months of warranty at no extra cost—bringing total coverage to 24 months. No separate application is required.

Gift Card Giveaways

Social media: Follow an official CHIGEE account and share the official Black Friday post for a chance to win one of ten $30 Amazon gift cards.

Website orders: Every valid website order during the promotion is automatically entered into a drawing for ten $30, five $50 and three $100 Amazon gift cards.

CHIGEE store gift cards: Three customers with valid website orders will be selected at random to receive a store gift card equal to 50% of their paid order value, valid for 90 days and for use on a later purchase.

The three giveaways are independent; one person may win more than one prize.

Promotion Details

Period: November 25 – December 9, 2026 (Pacific Time)

Discount: 15% off sitewide

Bonus: Free 12-month extended warranty (24 months total)

Specific terms and conditions apply to promotional offers, warranty coverage and giveaway participation.

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE develops motorcycle electronics with a focus on practical innovation and rider-focused design. Its navigation, recording and smart riding solutions help motorcyclists stay connected and informed on the road.

For more information, visit chigee.com or follow @chigeeglobal.

Media Contact: press@chigeego.com

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