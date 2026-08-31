CHINT Showcased Advanced Power Solutions at CIGRE 2026

PARIS, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe's power grids evolve to accommodate renewable energy, electrification and rapidly growing electricity demand, CHINT, a trusted provider of integrated power and energy solutions, showcased its latest power solutions at CIGRE 2026, highlighting how advanced technologies can help utilities and energy customers modernize their grids, improve reliability and accelerate the energy transition.

CHINT presented a comprehensive portfolio spanning power transformers, medium- and high-voltage switchgear, substations, energy storage and advanced power solutions for data centers, demonstrating its capabilities in supporting customers across Europe's evolving power sector.

Power Solutions for Europe's Evolving Grid

Europe's power system is entering a new stage of transformation. The rapid integration of renewable generation, electrification across transport and industry, and the growth of digital infrastructure are creating new requirements for electricity networks. At the same time, the expansion of AI and data centers is contributing to rising and increasingly concentrated electricity demand in Europe.

For utilities and other power sector customers, these changes are driving demand for solutions that can improve grid reliability, flexibility, efficiency and environmental performance. Under Green Power Grid & High Voltage, CHINT presented 1,000 kV low-loss, low-noise oil-immersed power transformers and 750 kV natural ester oil-immersed power transformers, as well as SF₆-free MV & HV switchgear, including 24 kV, 145 kV and 420 kV SF₆-free GIS. These solutions demonstrate CHINT's focus on helping customers enhance grid performance while responding to the industry's increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability.

As Europe's power system continues to evolve, the need for flexible and rapidly deployable solutions for energy storage and renewable energy integration is growing. Against this backdrop, CHINT showcased its 13.8 MW PCS Integrated Substation at CIGRE 2026, offering a compact and integrated approach for large-scale energy storage and renewable energy applications. With a plug-and-play, turnkey design, the solution reduces on-site installation work and space requirements while supporting faster deployment and grid response. Its integrated configuration helps reduce system losses, while its oil-free design minimizes the risk of oil leakage, pollution and noise, supporting more efficient and reliable energy storage and grid applications.

CHINT also showcased cascading energy storage systems, solid-state transformers (SSTs), solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) and Data Center Power Pods. Together, these solutions reflect CHINT's ability to provide technologies across different stages of the power system — from high-voltage transmission and substations to distribution, storage and end-use applications.

Supporting Europe's Energy Transition with Local Expertise

Technology is only one part of successful grid modernization. Understanding local market requirements and working closely with customers throughout the project lifecycle are equally important.

CHINT has continued to strengthen its presence across Europe, combining its global technology and engineering capabilities with localized teams and service capabilities.

"As the age of AI, renewable energy and electrification reshape Europe's power landscape, customers are increasingly looking for partners that can deliver integrated, reliable and future-ready power solutions rather than standalone products," said Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global.

"At CHINT, we see this transformation as an opportunity to drive innovation and create value for our customers. Leveraging our full-stack power value chain, we deliver integrated solutions that support more reliable, efficient and sustainable power infrastructure for the AI era. From next-generation technologies such as solid-state transformers and solid-state circuit breakers to cascading storage solutions, our focus is not only on delivering innovative products, but also on supporting customers to build resilient and future-ready infrastructure for the AI era."

During CIGRE 2026, CHINT's engineering specialists engaged with utilities, EPC contractors, consultants and technology partners to discuss applications including high-voltage transmission, substation modernization, sustainable power distribution, energy storage and power supply for data centers.

Innovation Supporting a More Flexible Power System

The modernization of Europe's grids is also driving continued innovation in power technologies. "CHINT delivers a comprehensive power supply solution for the rapidly growing data center market, anchored by integrated substation capabilities spanning from 400 kV transmission interfaces through medium-voltage distribution," said Dr. Naihu Li, Vice President of CHINT T&D and Head of the CHINT Group R&D Institute.

"These solutions are designed around modular, rapid-deployment architectures, enabling infrastructure developers to build realistic and accelerated project timelines. Battery energy storage is seamlessly integrated within these substation packages—an increasingly critical capability as grid operators contend with peak demand management and frequency response requirements. Complementing this, CHINT also offers prefabricated, module-based power supply systems purpose-built for data center application."

The rapid growth of AI and data centers is creating new requirements for power systems, accelerating the need for innovation across the power sector. As electricity demand and grid requirements continue to evolve, customers are looking for technologies that can deliver greater reliability, flexibility and scalability.

For CHINT, this underscores the importance of continuous innovation — developing advanced power solutions that are flexible, reliable and scalable, while helping customers respond to the changing demands of today's and tomorrow's power systems.

Customer Perspective: Power Solutions for a Changing Grid

As Europe's power system becomes more complex, customers are placing greater emphasis on reliability, scalability and long-term performance.

"CHINT has proven to be a reliable and capable partner in addressing the evolving requirements of the power sector," said a CHINT customer. "What stands out is CHINT's ability to bring together technology, engineering expertise and project support to deliver solutions that are both practical and scalable. This gives us confidence that we can respond not only to today's grid requirements, but also to the changing needs of the power system in the years ahead."

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