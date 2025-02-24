Coreline Soft Unveils the All-New AVIEW at ECR 2025--AI-Powered Lung Cancer Screening Redefined

VIENNA and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft, a medical AI specialist, will participate in the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2025, held at the Austria Center Vienna from February 26 to March 2. ECR is Europe's largest radiology conference, attended by radiologists and medical device companies worldwide. Coreline Soft will unveil the completely renewed All New AVIEW lineup, including its main product, AVIEW (LCS Plus), at booth #107.

Lung cancer screening projects are recently underway or in full swing across various European countries, with the introduction of AI diagnostic products and workflow innovation emerging as key issues. Coreline Soft has already proven the value of its AI technology by participating in various European lung cancer screening projects and has demonstrated its ability to efficiently manage cloud-based AI image data and operate large-scale screenings. At ECR 2025, Coreline Soft will present its next-generation AVIEW solution, developed by condensing previous experience and research, to accelerate its expansion into the European market.

The latest advanced version of AVIEW implements optimized efficiency based on excellent security and solid stability. It also extracts and utilizes key information through optimized user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) and innovatively strengthens communication functions.

Coreline Soft stated, "In an era where AI innovation and workflow automation are important, solutions for smooth collaboration are key competitive strengths. Based on our experience proving value in the European Lung Cancer Screening Project (4ITLR) led by the European Union (EU) and participated by five European countries, the German Lung Cancer Screening Project (HANSE), and the Italian Lung Cancer Screening Project (RISP), this new product will elevate the lung cancer screening paradigm."

Following the recent success of the German lung cancer screening project HANSE, Germany has recommended AI as a mandatory primary diagnostic tool for lung cancer screening, and similar movements are being noticed in major European countries, including France. Amidst this, the possibility of AVIEW LCS being used as the first-reading performance tool for lung cancer screening was published in the European Journal of Cancer.

Coreline Soft plans to accelerate the distribution of AI diagnostic solutions in line with the full-scale launch of lung cancer screening across Europe. "We have recently obtained major certifications such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and we will further expand our influence in the global market with the optimal AI solution encompassing accuracy, speed, and collaboration functions," said Jason (Junghyuck) Suh, Overseas Business Director at Coreline Soft.

