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CurTec expands US manufacturing and warehouse capacity in Westminster, S.C.

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13 ottobre 2026 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Expansion strengthens local production and supply for North American customers

WESTMINSTER, S.C., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CurTec USA is investing $10 million to expand its Westminster, South Carolina operations, creating 10 new jobs. The project will increase warehouse and production capacity and broaden the range manufactured in the United States.

The expansion will add approximately 27,300 square feet and more than 2,000 pallet positions. Groundbreaking is planned for October 2026, with completion expected in Q2 2027.

"When we opened Westminster in 2023, our goal was to get closer to North American customers and create a platform for growth," says Bart van Berkel, CEO of CurTec. "This expansion strengthens local production, inventory and supply reliability while broadening the range we manufacture in the United States."

Expanding local production

A new blow molding line will significantly increase capacity and extend local production to smaller packaging sizes. CurTec plans to produce 6- and 10-liter Click Pack pails in Westminster before year-end, followed by smaller Wide Neck Drums in 2027.

"Expanding production and warehousing together gives us greater flexibility to respond to customer demand," says Roy Kuipers, Operations Directorat CurTec. "It also allows us to manufacture more of our portfolio locally."

"Westminster was designed for future growth," says Martin Lamar, Site Director USA. "We are now adding capacity and capability while growing our local team."

"It is another 'Top Shelf for Business' day in Oconee County," says Jamie Gilbert, President and CEO of the Oconee Economic Alliance. "Just three years after opening the facility, this investment reflects CurTec's confidence in our workforce and business climate. We value our partnership and look forward to CurTec's continued growth in our community."

Five fast facts

About CurTec

CurTec supports life sciences and fine chemicals companies with high-performance packaging for the safe handling and containment of critical materials. CurTec has GMP-certified production facilities in Westminster, South Carolina, and Rijen, the Netherlands.

Media contact

Marc MartensMarketing Communications ManagerCurTec USA, LLCCurTec Nederland B.V.

marc.martens@curtec.com+31 6 4625 8649

curtec.com

 

 

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