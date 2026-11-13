DATA.BET Now Powers Sportradar's Unified Odds Feed

Delivering a full esports betting toolset, from Tier-1 majors to Tier-4 tournaments across key disciplines

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DATA.BET, a trusted sportsbook solution supplier, has signed a deal with Sportradar, a leading global sports technology company, to become one of the partnered providers for its expanded offering.

Through the integration, Sportradar receives DATA.BET's esports data content and performance-boosting toolset cover 1,800+ tournaments and 94,000+ matches annually across 60+ markets. Widgets and Streaming are set to follow, giving operators a fuller esports experience around headline events and niche competitions.

As a part of the deal, DATA.BET covers Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, from Tier-1 to Tier-4 tournaments, with Valorant and other titles set to follow shortly. For DATA.BET, the deal marks a significant step in its global expansion and reinforces its position as a trusted esports Odds Feed supplier to the largest names in the industry.

"Becoming a supplier for Sportradar's esports offering reflects the trust that the industry's biggest players place in our content and products," said Otto Bonning, Head of Sales at DATA.BET. "We're confident in our coverage depth, speed, and trading expertise. This deal also opens a new route for our content, from Tier-1 majors to lower-tier tournaments running around the clock, to reach users around the world."

Roman Garin, SVP, Innovation at Sportradar, said: "Esports' fully digital nature creates an expectation for fast, deep live betting experiences. The providers that have built the market across Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 and League of Legends each bring their own strengths and trading style, and the best fit can differ from title to title. By bringing them together through our Unified Odds Feed, we're giving operators greater choice and flexibility through a single integration, and we'll continue adding providers and titles as the market evolves."

About DATA.BET

DATA.BET is a sportsbook technology supplier established in 2017, delivering solution across sports, esports, virtual competitions, and prediction markets. Its portfolio includes Odds Feed, Risk Management, Single Page Application (iFrame), Bet Builder, Widgets, Streaming, and a range of player-engaging features. The company combines AI-powered capabilities with 24/7 in-house trading expertise, 99.99% system uptime, 97% markets uptime, and licensed content. DATA.BET provides coverage of 100+ disciplines, 150k+ monthly events, and 3,000+ markets, supporting betting operators, online casinos, and platform providers with scalable offerings and reliable sportsbook infrastructure.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners, and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world's leading global sports organizations, including the ATP, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft, Kalshi, and Polymarket, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

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