DJI Matrice 5T Uplevels Intelligent Aerial Operations, Day or Night for Challenging Missions

New IP55-Rated Matrice 5T Enterprise Drone Integrates LiDAR, mmWave radar, Vision Sensing Alongside 1K Thermal Imaging and Enhanced Night Vision

SHENZHEN,China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces DJI Matrice 5T. The company's newest compact enterprise flagship drone integrates LiDAR, mmWave radar, and vision sensing, alongside 1K thermal and enhanced night vision. Relay modes extend the transmission range, while the Onboard AI and Pilot 2 plugins support smart on-site workflows. With an IP55 rating¹ for dust and rain and up to 59 minutes¹ of flight time, Matrice 5T delivers new versatility across a wide temperature range (-20° to 50° C), excelling in emergency response, inspections, and surveying in challenging weather conditions.

1K Thermal Imaging, Enhanced Night Vision

Matrice 5T features an infrared thermal camera with native 1K (1280x1024) resolution, quadrupling the pixel count of standard 640x512 sensors. When UHR Infrared Image is enabled, the resolution increases to 2560x2048, ensuring heat anomalies remain clearly defined even against complex backgrounds. The wide-angle camera features a large 1/0.98-inch sensor and a fast f/1.8 aperture that captures more light. With ISO sensitivity reaching up to 1,600,000 and AI low light enhancement, it delivers vivid full-color imagery in conditions as dark as 0.01 lux¹. The drone also has a medium telephoto camera with a 50 MP sensor and 3x optical zoom to view details during power line and bridge inspections 10 meters¹ away. Meanwhile, the telephoto camera offers monochrome night vision and 11x optical and 176x hybrid zoom to view license plate numbers up to 400 meters¹ away.

Omnidirectional Sensing in Challenging Conditions

For the first time, DJI has integrated LiDAR, mmWave radar, and an omnidirectional vision system in a compact enterprise drone for reliable sensing even in dim urban areas or pitch-black wilderness. With LiDAR, Matrice 5T can detect thin obstacles like power lines up to 32 meters¹ away at night. Meanwhile, mmWave radar cuts through interference to sense its surroundings in fog, rain, or dust. The omnidirectional low-light sensing system uses full-color fisheye sensors to maintain visual positioning in conditions as dark as 0.5 lux¹, while Vision Assist now provides full-color imagery for enhanced situational awareness. Even in weak GNSS environments¹, like deep canyons or high-rises, the Matrice 5T fuses visual and radar data to map its surroundings in real time, building an environmental map that enables smooth and stable flight operations.

Open Edge AI, On-Site Intelligence

With built-in AI models, Matrice 5T gives operators comprehensive situational awareness in a wide range of scenarios. It can detect over 20 target types by analyzing thermal and visible feeds in parallel, including vehicles, vessels, and more. Once connected to DJI FlightHub 2, operators can use text and image prompts to search for targets in DJI Pilot 2. They can also generate efficient patrol routes by outlining an area on a map with custom actions, such as hovering, capturing images and video, or broadcasting audio. Moreover, open onboard computing also supports third-party models, allowing flexible deployment of custom algorithms.

O4 Enterprise Transmission, Multiple Relay Modes

With the O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission System, Matrice 5T can transmit up to 40 km¹, up from the previous generation's 25 km transmission range. Adaptive multi-band switching helps resist urban interference, while the dual built-in DJI Cellular Dongle 2 module maintains signal stability despite physical obstructions¹ by automatically switching to an optimal network link. Additionally, the Smart Relay and multiple relay topologies help overcome signal blockages caused by complex terrain during both single and multi-drone operations.

High-Accuracy Surveying, Rapid Modeling

Paired with DJI Terra, Matrice 5T delivers centimeter-level surveying accuracy without requiring ground control points (GCPs). It can handle both routine inspections and high-precision aerial mapping. DJI Terra can stitch thermal images into 2D thermal maps, read temperatures, and mark anomalies directly to improve efficiency for large-scale solar and grid inspections. During a flight, the remote controller receives images in real time, processing 200 photos in just 8 minutes¹ to rapidly generate local point clouds or 2.5D models. It can also build a rough 3D model on the remote controller from a single flight to auto-plan precise flight routes that follow a subject's surface.

Versatile Applications, Custom Pilot Plugins

Matrice 5T supports a range of specialized applications through intelligent onboard capabilities and flexible software integration. During telephoto shooting, a built-in AI foreground segmentation model separates subjects from backgrounds to reduce visual interference and keep key details clear. For power line inspection, its top-mounted LiDAR can detect and lock onto power and ground wires, enabling lateral flight along the line to help identify hazards such as broken strands or suspended foreign objects. It also supports takeoff from moving vessels and can recognize the landing point pattern on a deck for maritime landing. Also, DJI Pilot custom plugins allow developers to integrate custom capabilities into DJI Pilot 2 as floating windows.

Industry-Leading Data Security and Regulatory Compliance

DJI places the highest priority on data security – and puts customers in control of their data. Users must opt in to share photos and videos with DJI, and US-based users no longer have the option to sync their flight logs with DJI servers. FlightHub 2 has obtained ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), which proves that the design, development, and operational services of DJI FlightHub 2 comply with the information security management standards. Any personal data shared for account registration is further secured with AES-256 encryption. Operators can easily delete any data they have shared through their DJI account or by contacting DJI Support. Since 2017, we have regularly submitted our products for third-party security audits and certification, including OnDefend, Booz Allen Hamilton, FTI Consulting, and Kivu Consulting. DJI's Flight Termination System (FTS) module is a key technical requirement for C6 compliance, providing Matrice 5T with an additional level of safety for an organization's operation in strictly regulated airspace. FTS can be manually triggered to stop the drone's propellers during operation or automatically triggered when the drone breaches the Geocaging boundary, promptly terminating the flight.

DJI Care Enterprise Plus and DJI Official Extended Warranty Service

DJI Care Enterprise Plus, together with DJI Official Extended Warranty Service, provides comprehensive protection for the DJI Matrice 5T. DJI Care Enterprise Plus offers flexible coverage-based repair services, including one battery replacement per year and Flyaway Coverage Service. In addition, DJI Official Extended Warranty Service extends the warranty period by one year and provides prompt, professional technical support to ensure reliable support for users' day-to-day operations.

Availability

DJI Matrice 5T enterprise drones are available for purchase today from authorized DJI Enterprise dealers. Learn more: https://brnw.ch/21x6GJm

¹All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website:https://brnw.ch/21x6GJm

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:

Website: https://enterprise.dji.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJIEnterpriseOfficial/

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LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji

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