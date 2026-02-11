DXC Expands Footprint with Lloyd's Managing Agent PoloWorks to Accelerate New Syndicates

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced PoloWorks, a Lloyd's managing agent and leading provider of support services to the London insurance market, has expanded their use of Assure Commercial & Specialty following the onboarding of three new Lloyd's syndicates within the PoloWorks family.

Assure Commercial & Specialty is part of DXC's Assure class offerings providing a cloud-native, API enabled platform with integrated AI and no-code configurability. The platform provides PoloWorks with instant access to a modern, AI-driven platform that enables them to establish and scale new syndicates with speed and efficiency and provides the flexibility required by new Lloyd's entrants as they begin underwriting.

PoloWorks and DXC have been working together since 2023 to modernize syndicate operations with the cloud based Assure Commercial & Specialty platform, eliminating the need for each syndicate to invest their own time and resources into software management and maintenance. This approach streamlines setup operations, removing long-standing barriers to faster syndicate launches. Through Assure, syndicates can achieve operational efficiencies, experience seamless digital workflows, and ensure regulatory compliance.

"With Assure Commercial & Specialty, we are able to supply our syndicates with the technology they need to hit the ground running on day one," said Paul Andrews, CEO at PoloWorks. "DXC is helping PoloWorks to provide the stability, connectivity, regulatory compliance, and secure operations that allows our syndicates to focus on their core business of underwriting, while also helping us scale our support operations."

PoloWorks' ecosystem now runs on DXC technology that scales with each new business, supporting not only Lloyd's syndicates but also insurers and Managing General Agents (MGAs). With Assure Commercial & Specialty, syndicates are able to go to market in as little as a month, operate with confidence, and access industry-leading tools and capabilities from day one. Assure provides end-to-end insurance capability across pre- and post-bind, claims, finance, and analytics with a high degree of no-code configurability.

"DXC is proud to partner with PoloWorks to equip them and their businesses with best-in-class technology," said Chris Kirby, Global Product Director at DXC. "With enhanced speed to market, simplified onboarding, and ongoing access to cutting-edge tools, we are collectively modernizing the Lloyd's market and enabling growth for managing agents and syndicates alike." With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is the trusted partner of choice for the insurance industry, processing over 50% of transactions through the London insurance market. As the leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate—helping brokers and (re)insurers reduce complexity and costs across more than one billion policies processed on DXC software. Learn more about Assure Commercial & Specialty here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

