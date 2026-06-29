Eastman celebrates 60 years of Cabrellon and more than a decade of pioneering Tritan™ adoption in chocolate molds

Eastman's longest-standing Tritan partner for chocolate molds expands its portfolio with Tritan™ Renew as the industry reckons with Europe's BPA ban

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrellon Srl is Eastman's longest-standing customer using Eastman Tritan™ copolyester in industrial chocolate mold applications. The Italian manufacturer is marking its 60th anniversary by expanding its portfolio with BPA-free Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester — adding 25% certified recycled content* to chocolate molds.

"Reaching 60 years is a milestone that belongs to every customer, every employee and every partner who has trusted us along the way," said Cinzia Cabrellon, CEO and general manager of Cabrellon. "Tritan has been part of that story for a very long time. We were early to believe that a BPA-free copolyester could match, and in some respects exceed, what polycarbonate offered for chocolate molds."

The partnership between Eastman and Cabrellon represents something rare in the industry: a deliberate and entirely voluntary move toward a BPA-free material — taken 10 years before regulation made it a requirement.

For decades, polycarbonate was the default material for industrial chocolate molds. Now the European Commission has adopted Regulation (EU) 2024/3190, which restricts bisphenol A (BPA) and related bisphenols in food-contact materials. Chocolate mold manufacturers and chocolate producers across Europe are now actively seeking alternatives that preserve durability and operational efficiency.

Offering an alternative to polycarbonate, Tritan and Tritan Renew are engineered to deliver the performance that demanding food-contact applications require. This includes impact and shatter resistance, dimensional stability under repeated use, excellent mold release for intricate designs and dishwasher durability.

Tritan is cleared for food contact by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). It is produced and supplied at commercial scale, giving mold manufacturers and brand owners confidence in consistent, reliable availability.

Tritan Renew offers the added benefit of certified recycled content produced through Eastman's molecular recycling technology. This allows customers to reduce the carbon footprint of their molds without compromising on performance, clarity or compliance.

Among the chocolate makers that recognized the value of Tritan early is Leone 1857, which adopted Cabrellon's Tritan chocolate molds more than two years ago.

"For Leone, every choice we make in production is a choice about the trust our customers place in us," said Fabio Allaix, Leone 1857 research and development manager. "When Cabrellon introduced us to Tritan molds, we immediately saw their potential as the right material for our chocolate — safe, precise, durable and BPA-free."

For Cabrellon, adding Tritan Renew is not a transition away from Tritan — it is an extension of a long-standing commitment. To learn more about this long-standing collaboration, visit Cabrellon Adopts BPA-free Tritan Renew for Chocolate Molds on eastman.com.

*Certified through ISCC mass balance allocation

Media ContactJacob Teetzmannjteetzmann@tombras.com

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