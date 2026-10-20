ELIFE AND GREEN SM PARTNER TO ADVANCE GREEN MOBILITY FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elife, a global B2B Super App Enabler for mobility and delivery solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with Green SM to build integrated travel and green mobility services for international travelers. This partnership marks a key milestone for Elife, helping enterprises access trusted global mobility solutions, expand its global network via strategic collaboration, and deliver reliable, consistent transport experiences for users worldwide.

Under the MOU, both parties will integrate Green SM's mobility services into Elife's global network, enabling Elife's partners offer Green SM offerings directly through their own platforms. End-users can book rides and access Green SM services via their preferred apps without switching multiple platforms. The integration is planned for rollout across Southeast Asia, Europe and the US.

Through this partnership, Green SM will expand its access to Elife's global network, particularly international travelers visiting Vietnam. Elife's partner platforms collectively serve approximately 100 million monthly active users globally, enabling Green SM to reach more travellers and deliver high-quality, reliable and seamless mobility experiences at their destinations.

In return, Elife's network partners will be able to add Green SM's electric mobility services to their portfolios to elevate user experience. Green SM operates a fleet consisting entirely of VinFast electric vehicles, delivering quiet, zero-tailpipe-emission rides. The EVs' comfortable cabins and smooth performance ensure a pleasant journey, even over longer distances.

Tran Thi Thu Phuong, Director of Sales at GSM, said: "Our partnership with Elife marks another step in Green SM's global expansion strategy, creating opportunities to strengthen ties with reputable partners and bring our brand closer to a broader international customer base. Through Elife's global partner network, Green SM aims to expand its reach and make electric mobility more accessible and convenient, helping advance the adoption of green transportation in Vietnam and international markets."

Dan Deng, Chief Executive Officer of Elife, said: "Our mission is to help our partners deliver trusted mobility services wherever their users travel. Integrating Green SM's fully electric fleet into our global network will enable our partners to expand their range of high-quality green mobility options directly through their own platforms, while retaining their distinct brand identities. Through this collaboration, we aim to help elevate the travel experience for people around the world."

This partnership coincides with robust growth in the global electric taxi market. Mordor Intelligence forecasts the market will rise from USD 29.54 billion in 2025 to USD 110.56 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The airport transfer and tourism segment is expected to grow even faster, with a CAGR of 27.6% over the same period.

Elife is a global B2B Super App Enabler, empowering businesses to deliver trusted mobility and delivery services across 182 countries via one connected network. We connect, vet, standardize, coordinate, manage and monitor local fleet providers worldwide, continuously optimizing operations to ensure consistent, reliable service. With one integration, enterprises can launch and scale these services under their own brand, with no need to build and maintain underlying infrastructure.

Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM has built a green mobility ecosystem spanning Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark, the Netherlands and the US. In its global expansion, Green SM has completed around 850 million rides across nearly 6 billion kilometers, cutting over 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions — equivalent to the carbon absorbed by roughly 36 million trees.

The partnership between Elife and Green SM further strengthens the connection between international travel platforms and green mobility solutions, delivering more convenient and reliable travel experiences globally. It also accelerates EV adoption, advancing a greener, smarter future for tourism and transportation.

About Elife

Elife is a global B2B super app enabler that helps partners integrate mobility and delivery services into their own platforms across 182 countries through one global network. By connecting and managing a network of vetted local providers under consistent standards, Elife delivers reliable, seamless mobility and delivery experiences worldwide. Its single-integration model enables partners to expand their services globally while retaining control of their brands and customer relationships.

About Green SM

GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM), founded by Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, is a pioneer in operating fully electric ride-hailing services across multiple platforms, using VinFast electric vehicles. Green SM is GSM's global ride-hailing brand, operating across multiple markets with a commitment to delivering high-quality mobility experiences through its all-electric fleet, professional drivers and attentive service. Beyond providing zero-tailpipe-emission transportation, Green SM helps promote greener lifestyles and advance sustainable mobility.

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