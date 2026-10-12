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Fair2Care: Canton Fair Launches International Medical Experience for the First Time

12 ottobre 2026 | 15.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th Canton Fair will open on October 15 with a brand-new experience for attendees. For the first time, the Fair is introducing an exclusive Fair2Care International Medical Experience Program. The program features a dual experience model that combines an on-site exhibition zone and off-site experience channels, redefining the traditional trade show experience and offering global buyers an immersive taste of China's premium international medical services.

The on-site International Medical Services Zone will run from October 15 to 19 at West Hall 1F, Canton Fair Convention Center, Area D, Canton Fair Complex. Organized around four themes, "Greater Bay Area Medical Excellence," "Leading Specialties," "Healthcare & Wellness" and "Industry-Service-Trade Full Chain," the zone presents the core strengths of Guangzhou's international healthcare sector. In addition, three curated international medical experience channels are offered off-site, giving buyers first-hand exposure to health management, advanced medical care and traditional Chinese medicine wellness. Fair2Care offers a closer look at Guangzhou's international medical services.

Buyers are invited to attend the program and can scan the QR code on the poster to reserve a visit to the zone and register for the off-site experience channels. Participants can receive gifts such as Canton Fair Pins, and at the zone visitors can enjoy services including traditional Chinese medicine tea and physiotherapy. Places on the experience channels are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

 

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