FIFA Under Pressure to Kick Big Soda Out Amid Health Backlash - Vital Strategies

Global health leaders call foul on Coca-Cola's role in the world's game

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful coalition of global health experts and advocates is calling on FIFA to end its decades-long partnership with Coca-Cola, accusing the company of "sportswashing" the health harms linked to its sugary drinks. The Kick Big Soda Out campaign highlights how Coca-Cola's sponsorship directly undermines FIFA's stated commitments to health and fair play. Ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, campaigners are urging immediate action to protect fans—especially children—from misleading brand associations.

Kick Big Soda Out gained global momentum during the 2024 Paris Olympics, with more than 255,000 petition signatories and 93 organizations calling on the International Olympic Committee to end its Coca-Cola partnership. However, a Vital Strategies report found 78% of media coverage framed Coca-Cola's sponsorship in a favorable light, emphasizing its brand promotion, shared values or economic benefits, while only 2% of articles criticized the partnership as a primary theme—citing concerns like exploitation, health risks or unethical practices.

"FIFA claims to champion health, but its deep ties with Coca-Cola say otherwise," said Trish Cotter, Vital Strategies. "By giving Coca-Cola a platform across stadiums, broadcasts and social media, FIFA is promoting a product linked to rising rates of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. This is blatant 'sportswashing,' and it erodes both public health and FIFA's credibility."

Now, football fans and advocates are demanding FIFA end its partnership with Coca-Cola in the second wave of Kick Big Soda Out across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

"FIFA can choose to protect the integrity of football, rather than continue to give corporations an unparalleled opportunity to sanitize their image," said Dr. Simón Barquera, President, World Obesity Federation. "By rejecting Big Soda, FIFA can finally practice what it preaches."

Kick Big Soda Out spotlights mounting global evidence associating excess sugar consumption with noncommunicable diseases. In low-income countries—where these conditions are rising at alarming rates—Big Soda aggressively markets sugary drinks to millions of consumers.

"This is a decisive moment for FIFA. Big Soda advertising encourages unhealthy choices among children. Restricting marketing is essential to support children's health and wellbeing," said Carolina Piñeros, Red PaPaz.

Supporters can join the movement demanding FIFA end its Coca-Cola partnership at www.kickbigsodaout.org and use #KickBigSodaOutofSport to join the conversation.

Media Contact:Rachel Burns, rburns@vitalstrategies.org

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire