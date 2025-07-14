First Moore Global Thrive Index Shows Mid-Market Upbeat

2,000-plus business leaders surveyed show resounding optimism on economic prospects

LONDON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Global, the global accounting, audit, and advisory network, has launched the Thrive Index, a unique insight into the concerns and strategic thinking of leaders of ambitious businesses across the world.

This first edition of the Thrive Index revealed that the mid-market companies that form the backbone of the global economy are generally upbeat about the future, despite confusion over tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Moore Global surveyed more than 2,000 business leaders across 14 of the world's most important economies on five key areas: general sentiment about the business environment; revenue; costs; the labour market and investment.

The Thrive Index scores capture the balance of positive responses minus the balance of negative responses. It is scored on a scale from -100, representing unanimous negativity, to +100, representing unanimous positivity.

The score for the first Thrive Index is +35.1, indicating positivity among the leaders of mid-market businesses. Almost 75% of those surveyed improved business performance last year.

The highest score was recorded in India, at +48.7, driven by particularly strong reports of revenue, headcount and investment growth. By contrast, four of the five lowest scores were in the European Union, reflecting the slow growth outlook for the bloc.

In terms of business sectors, IT showed the highest score (+44.2) while wholesale trade was the laggard at +17.6. However, when wholesalers look ahead over the coming year, their sentiment is much more positive, particularly on revenue and employment expectations.

Anton Colella, Moore Global CEO, said: "Our findings are fascinating and illustrate the agility of ambitious mid-market business leaders. They are investing more in people and technology to gain an advantage in challenging economic conditions."

You can download the full report here: https://www.moore-global.com/intelligence/the-key-strategies-that-make-mid-market-businesses-thrive/

