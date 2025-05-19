ForwardX Deploys 435 AMRs at Chery Automobile's Dalian Factory

Challenge Us to Move Your Parts — Solving Complex Automotive Intralogistics from Roof Systems to Car Doors

BEIJING, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier 1 suppliers are under pressure to move more parts, more quickly, and with greater precision than ever before. As automotive manufacturing grows increasingly complex, intralogistics solutions must adapt to handle a wide range of components — from delicate electronics to heavy mechanical assemblies — across multiple workshops, in real time.ForwardX Robotics is tackling this challenge head-on with one of the largest known deployments of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in automotive sector: 435 AMRs are now live at Chery's Dalian factory, transforming internal logistics and setting a new benchmark for scalable, intelligent automation in the industry.

Tailored AMRs for Tier 1 Complexity

To meet the evolving needs of Tier 1 suppliers, ForwardX's solution includes three specialized AMR models that work together to streamline movement across the entire factory floor:

"This deployment reflects our commitment to solving real production pain points at scale," said Nicolas Chee, CEO of ForwardX Robotics. "Chery Automobile challenged us to streamline material flow in one of their most complex facilities — and with 435 AMRs working in harmony, we're delivering a new era of intelligent intralogistics."

Seamless Automation Across Multiple Workshops

The result? A synchronized flow of materials — large and small — across stamping, welding, battery, and final assembly workshops, with minimal disruption and maximum uptime. Chery's factory can now support a vehicle rollout every two minutes, powered by autonomous logistics that adapt in real time.

Proven Across the Automotive Supply Chain

ForwardX's technology has been successfully deployed at other leading manufacturers across Asia, highlighting its versatility across diverse workflows and factory environments:

These projects illustrate ForwardX's strength in solving both general and highly specialized intralogistics challenges — from large rack movements to delicate component handling — all with flexible, scalable robotics that integrate into existing operations.

About ForwardX Robotics:

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. ForwardX has deployed over 4,200 AMRs in over 200 facilities across 4 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

