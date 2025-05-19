From Cloud Native to AI, Huawei Cloud Stack Drives AI and Digital Transformation in the Middle East and Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's Huawei Tech Carnival & Partner Summit for the Middle East and Central Asia, Huawei Cloud hosted its annual Huawei Cloud Summit for the region under the theme "Accelerate Intelligence, Amplify Success. " This event brought together digital leaders, experts, and industry pioneers in the region to explore new business opportunities in the era of cloud and AI. At the summit, Huawei Cloud Stack shared its leading hybrid cloud solution as well as various vertical solutions tailored for specific industries, highlighting how these solutions accelerate AI and digital transformation for enterprises.

Huawei Cloud Stack empowers customers to truly embrace AI and digital innovation

Countries and regions in the Middle East and Central Asia are undergoing rapid digital transformation, fueled by technologies like cloud computing, AI, and big data. Sean Xiao, Vice President of Huawei Cloud and President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, said: "Huawei Cloud Stack is now a key player in the Middle East hybrid cloud market. From cloud native to AI native, Huawei Cloud Stack drives AI and digital transformation through making the leap to the cloud easily and efficiently, helping enterprises better develop and manage, and building their own AI models. Together, we pave cloud-based innovation and build the new digital Silk Road."

From cloud native to AI native, Huawei Cloud accelerates digital transformation in the Middle East and Central Asia

Countries and businesses all over the world see AI as a core engine for growth and transformation, and they see cloud as a key to driving this transformation. Huawei Cloud offers full-stack AI capabilities covering compute, data, AI models, and applications. It stands ready to help enterprises accelerate digital and AI transformation and the deep integration between the two. Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, said: "Huawei Cloud insists on taking a deep dive into industries. We offer innovative solutions, the ultimate performance, and reliable services. And we are committed to empowering AI and digital innovation for customers by leveraging our full-stack AI capabilities."

Taking a deep dive into industry, Huawei Cloud Stack empowers industry-tailored AI solutions

In the new era of "All Intelligence", Huawei Cloud is committed to driving a deep synergy between cloud and AI. On top of this, Huawei Cloud offers industry-leading cloud services, as well as scenario-specific solutions jointly developed with partners. Johnny Lyu, CTO of International Business, Huawei Hybrid Cloud, said, "We are deeply committed to innovation. On one hand, we use AI to reshape cloud services, such as AIOps for databases and AI development assistant. And on the other hand, we provide a secure, reliable hybrid cloud foundation to host mainframes and AI workloads. In particular, we offer an end-to-end AI development platform and integrated toolchains, supporting 30-plus popular AI foundation models, including DeepSeek and Huawei's own Pangu. They enable enterprises to quickly build custom AI models and run them easily on premises. "

The further digitalization progresses, the more complex the solutions become. Huawei Cloud Stack insists on working with partners to develop standardized, industry-tailored solutions. At the summit, Huawei Cloud Stack announced 50+ scenario-specific solutions for six industries. It also shared customer success stories in national clouds, financial big data, fintech and AICC solutions by carriers, and smart factories, airports, and railways, highlighting the enormous benefits generated by these solutions for customers.

Huawei Cloud Stack helps customers in the Middle East and Central Asia make the leap to the cloud

Uzbekistan built a national government cloud on Huawei Cloud Stack. This cloud powers the country's national e-government service system, which offers 725+ public services online to 4.5 million users nationwide. The cloud also supports multi-level virtual data centers (VDCs) for fine-grained resource management, perfectly adapted to the complex organizations of the Uzbekistan government and ministries.

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) built a national education cloud on Huawei Cloud Stack, offering over 80 innovative cloud services. This cloud offers a broad range of high quality digital education services to 450+ higher education institutions and 4 million students across Pakistan, driving more inclusiveness in education and propelling Pakistan towards a world-class hub for digitalized education, research, and development.

Huawei Cloud looks forward to working with more customers and partners in the Middle East and Central Asia to drive the upgrade of local AI infrastructure, and build a more robust digital ecosystem in the region.

