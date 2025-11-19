FutureDial Expands Global Reach with New Automation Solution Centers Following Mobile Disrupt Innovation Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the global leader in mobile device processing automation, announced today the launch of new Global Solution Centers in Europe and Asia, following recognition as the 2025 Mobile Disrupt Innovation Award winner. These new facilities mirror the company's successful automation labs in Dallas, Texas, and Sunnyvale, California, and provide customers worldwide with direct access to FutureDial's cutting-edge automation technologies and solution design capabilities.

Extending Leadership Through Experience and Scale

With more than 420 million devices processed and decades of operational expertise, FutureDial has unmatched experience across the device processing industry. The new Solution Centers will allow customers to see automation in action, gain hands-on experience with FutureDial's SMART Receive, SMART Test, and SMART Grade solutions, learn how AI can be harnessed to optimize operations, and collaborate directly with FutureDial experts to design and run real-world tests and process flows using their own devices.

"No one in this industry has the depth or breadth of experience that FutureDial brings," said Frank Harbist, CEO at FutureDial. "Our goal is to give customers the ability to touch, test, and truly understand how software, AI-enabled automation, and information management can transform their operations, because we've lived that journey with hundreds of customers worldwide."

Customer Success Through a Solution Orientation

Many of FutureDial's customers have evolved with the company, starting with software-only solutions and progressing to fully automated workflows. These customers have seen dramatic improvements in speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency, transforming their reverse logistics operations from manual to modernized. All FutureDial automation solutions are built to deliver real-time reporting, live performance insights, and seamless integration with customers' existing WMS and ERP systems. These data-driven insights empower customers to track throughput, yield, and performance metrics across multiple facilities, improving operational efficiency and decision-making at scale.

Global Vision: Automation Without Borders

The continued expansion into Europe and Asia marks the next phase of FutureDial's mission to make automation accessible to every device processor, refurbisher, and logistics provider worldwide. FutureDial Global Solution Centers will serve as hubs for innovation, collaboration, and learning, helping customers identify new opportunities for automation and optimize their operations for greater speed, accuracy, and profitability.

"We're creating places where customers can not only see automation but experience it firsthand," said Harbist. "Our leadership isn't just in technology; it's in helping customers take the journey from software to full automation with confidence. The Solution Center experience proves to clients that FutureDial software, automation, AI-enablement, and information tools will immediately deliver ROI and will grow flexibly as the client does."

FutureDial's newest Solution Centers will be in Germany and Japan, with customer engagement capabilities rolling out over the next several months and fully operational in early 2026. In Germany, FutureDial is partnering with DIS-CONNECT, GmbH, a regional leader in the connected devices lifecycle management ecosystem, to staff and equip its European Solution Center. In Japan, FutureDial will create and deploy Solution Center expertise tailored for the Japanese and Asian markets.

"We at DIS-CONNECT are extremely proud to support FutureDial's expansion into Germany," said Georg Dis, CEO and Founder of DIS-CONNECT GmbH. "FutureDial's commitment to quality and innovation sets the standard in the industry, and together we're delivering next-generation automation and intelligence to customers through our European Solution Center. DIS-CONNECT's Service Solutions, AI Decision Matrix, and FutureDial's automation systems are revolutionizing the market in powerful new ways."

About FutureDial

FutureDial provides intelligent AI-driven automation and software solutions for device processors, logistics providers, and refurbishers worldwide. The company's suite of SMART automation technologies helps customers accelerate processing, improve accuracy, and reduce costs across every stage of the device lifecycle.

