circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Geotab Expands GO Anywhere Asset Tracker to European Markets

27 giugno 2025 | 11.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New tracker enables easy management and monitoring of critical assets

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, today announced the European launch of Geotab GO Anywhere™, a rugged, battery-powered asset tracker. The hardware solution is designed with the intention to improve how companies manage and monitor their assets, especially in environments where traditional tracking methods fall short and across a range of industries, such as transportation, shipping & supply chain, mining, construction, and government.

Fully integrated with MyGeotab®, GO Anywhere enables viewing of all assets and vehicles in a single platform. Its rugged design, extended battery life and ease of installation equip Geotab GO Anywhere to handle a variety of industry use cases, making it a reliable solution for tracking and managing valuable assets. Designed to support both powered and non-powered assets, it enables fleet managers to easily keep track of where and when assets are being used and to recover them when lost to help manage costs and boost utilisation.

"Increasing economic pressures have magnified focus on cost-control, and businesses across all industries are seeking opportunities to improve bottom line health for assets," said Stephano Peduzzi, Vice President Technology Solutions & Operations Europe at Geotab. "Addressing the significant financial impact associated with lost or underutilised assets presents itself as a cost saving opportunity. The Geotab GO Anywhere improves asset monitoring, supports strategic deployment and effective utilisation, transforming potential losses into substantial savings and productivity gains."

Designed for Real-World Demands

Geotab GO Anywhere combines a compact, weatherproof form factor with advanced tracking functionality:

Built to IP68/IP69K standards, the device is engineered for durability in harsh or outdoor conditions—from construction zones to agricultural fields.

For more information, visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/asset-tracking/ 

GO Anywhere is supported in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with coverage tailored for regional LTE-M networks. 

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720701/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_Expands_GO_Anywhere_Asset_Tracker_to_European.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720702/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_Expands_GO_Anywhere_Asset_Tracker_to_European.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geotab-expands-go-anywhere-asset-tracker-to-european-markets-302493134.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN20138 en US ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Matrimonio di Bezos, a Venezia la prima festa - Videonews della nostra inviata
Inps in videochiamata con il cittadino, al via sperimentazione sportello digitale
Poste italiane, al via il nuovo buono fruttifero 100
Trump: "Processo a Netanyahu dovrebbe essere annullato subito"
Trump e il nuovo soprannome, 'Daddy Donald' al vertice Nato - Video
Paolo Barelli: "Elezioni Coni? Spero in cambio di marcia rispetto al passato" - Video
Nato, la partita di Meloni a vertice L'Aja: videonews dal nostro inviato
Trump e l'attacco all'Iran: "Non ha funzionato? Chi lo dice è feccia" - Video
Spari e coltelli per controllare piazza di spaccio a Padova - Video
News to go
Iran, scontro tra Trump e intelligence su successo attacchi a siti nucleari
Alvaro Vitali, il messaggio di Lino Banfi: "Strade diverse ma sempre amico" - Video
Nato, Rutte ringrazia Trump: "Ci hai spinto a spendere di più"- Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza