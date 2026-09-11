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Gol connects Europe to El Calafate and Ushuaia through its network in Brazil

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11 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Seasonal flights to Patagonia and the new Lisbon–Rio de Janeiro service expand travel options to South America

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gol Airlines is expanding connectivity across South America through its network in Brazil. The airline offers European travelers an alternative way to reach southern Argentina through São Paulo, either with a connection or by combining the journey with a stay in Brazil.

The seasonal São Paulo–El Calafate–Ushuaia service provides access to two iconic destinations in Argentine Patagonia. El Calafate is the gateway to Los Glaciares National Park and the Perito Moreno Glacier, while Ushuaia, known as the "city at the end of the world," stands out for its landscapes and as one of the main departure points for Antarctica.

From São Paulo/Guarulhos, Gol offers nonstop service to El Calafate, followed by a flight to Ushuaia:

Route 

Operating period 

Days 

Local time 

São Paulo/Guarulhos–El Calafate 

3 November 2026–27 March 2027 

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 

12:10 a.m.–6:00 a.m. 

El Calafate–Ushuaia 

3 November 2026–27 March 2027 

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 

7:20 a.m.–8:40 a.m. 

Ushuaia–São Paulo/Guarulhos 

3 November 2026–27 March 2027 

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 

10:00 a.m.–3:40 p.m. 

Further strengthening connectivity between Europe and Brazil, Gol will also launch a nonstop service between Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro on September 16, as part of the airline's intercontinental expansion through its international hub in Rio. Travelers can arrive in Brazil, enjoy Rio for a few days through the Gol Stopover program and then continue to Patagonia via São Paulo. International passengers may stay in Rio or São Paulo for between 24 hours and three nights at no additional service cost.

Through more than 60 codeshare and interline agreements, Gol also offers connectivity from different European markets to Brazil and onward to other South American destinations.

Tickets are available on Gol's website and through travel agencies.

About Gol Airlines

Founded in 2001 and part of Abra Group, Gol serves more than 30 million customers annually. Through partnerships with Avianca, American Airlines, and Air France-KLM, Gol  offers its customers more than 60 codeshare and interline agreements, providing greater convenience and seamless connection.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gol-connects-europe-to-el-calafate-and-ushuaia-through-its-network-in-brazil-302875799.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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