IKEA makes a major investment in affordability, lowering prices on hundreds of products

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA takes a big step to make home furnishing more affordable as many people continue to feel pressure from higher living costs. Ingka - Group, the largest IKEA retailer, other IKEA franchisees, and Inter IKEA Group are investing EUR 1.2 billion to lower prices across markets in Europe.

These investments reinforce the company's long-term commitment to affordable home furnishing while securing value for money through good design, quality, and sustainable choices. Rooted in the IKEA vision of creating a better everyday life, the company is lowering prices on hundreds of products to make everyday essentials and customer favourites more accessible.

"Keeping prices low is our long-term commitment and part of our promise to side with the many people," says Juvencio Maeztu, CEO of Ingka Group | IKEA. "The investment is not an activity or short-term campaign - it's about making IKEA more affordable when people need it most, even if it means accepting a lower margin. At the same time, we are investing to make IKEA more accessible by opening many smaller stores as part of our omnichannel experience."

The initiative concentrates on Europe, where prices will be cut starting from September 1. This includes popular and iconic products such as the KALLAX storage solutions, HEMNES daybed and the POÄNG armchair, with average price reductions ranging from 15% to 25%. The selection of products and price decrease will differ from market to market.

To support affordability beyond Europe, Ingka Group will also invest EUR 70 million to help offset inflationary and currency pressures in Asia and North America, helping keep prices as low as possible for customers.

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