circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

INCERGO S.A. ADVANCES MERGER WITH VISUAL SEMICONDUCTOR BY ISSUING SHARES AND SHOWCASES GLASSES-FREE 3D DISPLAYS AT THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW IN LAS VEGAS

02 gennaio 2026 | 09.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LUXEMBOURG and FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INCERGO S.A. (ICG) today announced continued progress in its merger with Visual Semiconductor Inc. (VSI), including the issuance of shares in support of the transaction and the ongoing expansion of Visual Semiconductor's GF3D™ platform. From black–and–white to color. From flat 2D to GF3D™. The next visual revolution is here.

INCERGO and Visual Semiconductor will present live demonstrations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, January 6–9, at LVCC, Central Hall, Booth 21123, where the companies will showcase GF3D™ Glasses–Free 3D displays to media, partners, and investors through scheduled and private demonstrations.

The CES showcase highlights Visual Semiconductor's GF3D™ technology, which enables immersive Glasses–Free 3D experiences without glasses, goggles, or privacy–invading eye–tracking technologies. GF3D™ operates at the display level, converting standard 2D content into immersive 3D in real time ..

The GF3D™ 65–inch 8K home display is designed for large–screen viewing environments and supports Glasses–Free 3D presentation for movies, sports, concerts, streaming content, and games at typical living–room viewing distances.

The GF3D™ 6.58–inch smartphone display applies the same GF3D™ technology to mobile devices, enabling Glasses–Free 3D presentation for streaming video, games, social content, maps, user interfaces, photos, and camera previews, without the use of wearable devices.

Together, these demonstrations illustrate the scalability of GF3D™ technology across different screen sizes and use cases, extending Glasses–Free 3D beyond head–mounted AR and VR systems to everyday consumer displays.

The company believes the era of flat 2D displays has ended, and that GF3D™ represents a transition as significant as the industry's shift from black–and–white to color.

Media and Demo Inquiriespress@visualsemi.com bd@visualsemi.com investors@visualsemi.com

Follow Visual SemiconductorSnapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/visualsemiTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@visualsemiInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/visualsemiconductor/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visualsemiconductorLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/visualsemi  

X: https://x.com/visualsemi

Follow INCERGO S.A.

X: https://x.com/IncergoPlcLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/incergo/

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/incergo-sa-advances-merger-with-visual-semiconductor-by-issuing-shares-and-showcases-glassesfree-3d-displays-at-the-consumer-electronics-show-in-las-vegas-302651364.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN55163 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dazi, Pechino minaccia l'export dei formaggi italiani
News to go
Tutte le feste e i ponti del 2026
Mattarella e il discorso di fine anno, le immagini del backstage dal Quirinale - Video
News to go
Addio ai timbri sul passaporto
News to go
Madonna di Campiglio, skipass contingentati fino al 5 gennaio
News to go
Capodanno, il cenone vale 439 milioni
News to go
Fuochi d'artificio e botti, l'appello della comunità scientifica: "Sono un vero stress per cani e gatti"
Manovra, in aula Tajani saluta Fascina. Poi lungo colloquio - Video
News to go
Capodanno, arriva il freddo artico: le previsioni meteo
Trump: "Putin vuole che l'Ucraina abbia successo". E Zelensky ride - Video
Trump: "Ucraina attacca in Russia". E Zelensky ascolta sconsolato - Video
News to go
Campania tra le regioni più giovani d'Italia, il censimento Istat


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza