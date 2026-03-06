Inovance and China Unicom Launch Universe Ecosystem Co-Creation Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Inovance and China Unicom launched the Universe Ecosystem Co-Creation Platform, marking a new phase in their strategic collaboration. The Platform is designed to open up capabilities and resources, integrating China Unicom's atomic capabilities across four core business areas along with the distinctive capabilities of ecosystem partners.

Zhu Ben, Vice President of Inovance Industrial Automation BG Overseas Business, attended the launch event.

This cooperation is rooted in a shared understanding of the trend toward industrial intelligence. The platform will fully integrate China Unicom's robust network, cloud, and computing resources on both IT and CT sides, along with Inovance's deep expertise in industrial control, drive systems, software solutions, and extensive industrial data (DT) practices on the OT side. Through complementary capabilities and an open ecosystem, both parties are committed to building an industrial value collaboration system that enables seamless data flow, agile application innovation, and intelligent closed-loop decision-making, offering end-to-end services for intelligent upgrading across industries—from connectivity and computing to scenario-based intelligence.

This collaboration aims to systematically address core challenges faced by manufacturing enterprises, such as data silos and difficulties in IT/OT integration, giving rise to new production models that are more flexible, efficient, and intelligent.

Industrial wireless communication is a key enabling technology for building fully connected factories and achieving manufacturing flexibility. Inovance's independently developed INO AIR high-performance wireless solution has demonstrated its reliable performance in multiple complex industrial scenarios. Based on a shared understanding of technology evolution, China Unicom and Inovance will conduct close joint research and innovation in cutting-edge fields such as industrial wireless communication, jointly exploring new applications and solutions for the integration of 5G-A, 6G, and industrial networks. Through deepening collaboration, both parties aim to contribute to the maturity of future industrial communication technologies and the accumulation of industry best practices, actively promoting the prosperity and advancement of the entire industrial ecosystem, thereby providing a highly practical "Chinese Solution" for the digital transformation of global manufacturing.

Inovance Group, founded in 2003, is a global leader in industrial automation with 2024 revenues totaling 5.2bn. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

The product portfolio includes Low Voltage AC Drives, Medium Voltage Drives, Servo Drives & Motors, Intelligent Controllers, Industrial Robots, Electric Vehicle Inverters, Light Rail Transit Converters and Industrial Internet.

