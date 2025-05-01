circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Giovedì 01 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:38
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

InteLogix Plans Global Expansion with Intent to Acquire Egypt-Based Athear

01 maggio 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARK CITY, Utah, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InteLogix, a leader in Customer Experience (CX) and Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), has announced its intent to acquire Athear for Marketing Services Co. ("Athear"), a customer experience managed workspace, and staff augmentation provider based in New Cairo, Egypt, later this year. The planned acquisition represents InteLogix's anticipated entry into the EMEA region and key European markets, including the GCC and UK, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Switzerland.

Once finalized, the acquisition will expand InteLogix's global presence and establish a service hub in New Cairo. This location will support clients with multilingual capabilities in Arabic, Turkish, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Egypt was selected for its skilled talent pool, competitive costs, and strong infrastructure, including widespread fiber connectivity, a favorable time zone overlap with Europe, and government incentives for tech and export services. The New Cairo addition rounds out InteLogix's smart-shoring model—providing clients with a strategic blend of nearshore, offshore, and North American delivery options tailored to performance, cultural alignment, and cost efficiency.

Athear's clients include globally recognized brands, highlighting its reputation as a trusted provider in the region. The acquisition would also bring professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources organization (HRO) capabilities to InteLogix's service offering.

"This planned acquisition is an important step in helping our clients navigate rising operational costs in Europe and North America," said Mario Baddour, CEO of InteLogix. "It allows us to tap into a highly skilled, multilingual workforce while enhancing our digital-first model with LogixSuite. Our goal is to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions grounded in cultural fluency and operational excellence."

Known for its white-glove service and strong foundations, Athear brings deep expertise in customer support and client engagement.

"This alignment with InteLogix reflects the values and reputation we've built," said Tarek Ziden, Chairman and CEO of Athear. "We've earned global trust through consistent quality, and this partnership promises to expand our reach while preserving our momentum."

With a 68-year legacy across financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail, InteLogix continues to scale globally, focusing on flexibility, cost efficiency, and localized expertise.

About InteLogix

InteLogix delivers scalable CX and ARM solutions that drive retention and revenue. Its human-delivered, digitally enabled model empowers teams with automation and insights, delivering long-term value through deep, enduring client partnerships.

Media Contact: Jeanne Vest, VP of Marketing, InteLogix, jeanne.vest@intelogix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673589/InteLogix_InteLogix_Plans_Global_Expansion_with_Intent_to_Acquir.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelogix-plans-global-expansion-with-intent-to-acquire-egypt-based-athear-302439888.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN73343 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dichiarazione annuale Iva 2025, ultimo giorno per l'invio
Congresso Ppe a Valencia, Tajani rieletto vicepresidente - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro, Mattarella: "Piaga che non si arresta"
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza