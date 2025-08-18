GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

The Southern China Book Fair 2025 opens on August 15 in Guangzhou. Unlike previous editions, this year's book fair has expanded its international area to an unprecedented level, covering over 2,000 square meters. Many acclaimed international authors and exhibitors have also come to meet Chinese readers. What prompted them to join one of the largest book fairs in South China? Check the video to find out.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752467/1.mp4

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-participants-see-southern-china-book-fair-as-a-stage-for-culture-302532466.html

