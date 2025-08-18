circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

International participants see Southern China Book Fair as a stage for culture

18 agosto 2025 | 19.03
LETTURA: 0 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday. 

The Southern China Book Fair 2025 opens on August 15 in Guangzhou. Unlike previous editions, this year's book fair has expanded its international area to an unprecedented level, covering over 2,000 square meters. Many acclaimed international authors and exhibitors have also come to meet Chinese readers. What prompted them to join one of the largest book fairs in South China? Check the video to find out.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752467/1.mp4 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-participants-see-southern-china-book-fair-as-a-stage-for-culture-302532466.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53400 en US ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Pippo Baudo, Giorgia: "Credeva nel mio talento più di me" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Pausini: "E' stato l'incontro più importante, ha cambiato mia vita" - Video
Baudo, Fiorello e la domanda: "Chi insegnerà a fare la tv, adesso?" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Carlo Conti: "Non ha eredi, si è spenta la tv" - Video
Baudo, Eros Ramazzotti al Teatro delle Vittorie: "Era il migliore" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Paola Cortellesi: "Un privilegio averlo conosciuto" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Morandi: "Un amico, mi ha aiutato nei momenti di difficoltà" - Video
Pippo Baudo, maestro Mazza: "Con Sanremo ha scoperto talenti, oggi non succede più" - Video
Pippo Baudo, oggi la camera ardente: la videonews della nostra inviata
Pippo Baudo, Lino Banfi: "Rai gli intitoli il Teatro delle Vittorie" - Video
Baudo, Andrea Roncato: "E' stato colonna sonora della mia carriera" - Video
News to go
Traffico da rientro, scatta il controesodo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza