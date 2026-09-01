Introducing Jo Malone London × WildWash Dog Shampoo

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat man's best friend to a brand-new grooming essential – Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo, created by Jo Malone London in collaboration with pet-care brand WildWash.

This latest addition to the British fragrance and lifestyle house's line-up comes personally approved by French bulldog, Blue – who has already appeared alongside his dog dad, Cypress & Grapevine ambassador Tom Hardy, in some of the brand's films.

A British pet-care brand, WildWash uses the highest-quality ingredients to create its natural products – a value it shares with Jo Malone London. This has led to WildWash becoming a recognised and trusted go-to for dog groomers and pet owners seeking beautifully fragranced products that work.

Each 285ml bottle of Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo features an illustration of one of four dog breeds. However, to maintain the surprise element often associated with dogs themselves, the individual design featured on online purchases won't be revealed until they are delivered. Specific illustrations can be selected in-store – while stocks last.

Jo Malone London × WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo

Introduce doggie spa-time for your four-legged friend with this collaboration with British pet-care brand, WildWash. With naturally derived essential oils of orange and cedarwood, the cleansing formula transforms into a refreshing lather and freshens their coat, leaving it with a beautiful shine.

Jo Malone London × WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo 285ml

Shop the new dog shampoo online at jomalone.co.uk and in Jo Malone London stores.

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