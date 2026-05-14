Investment Opportunity - 1.5B Visits Later, Project Portal Is Winning the AI Companionship Race

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACF Investment Bank is pleased to present an AI investment opportunity in "Project Portal," a rapidly scaling platform that has surpassed 1.5B site visits in less than 2.5 years. Since launch the platform has signed up 48M registered users and acquired more than 1.4M subscribers, demonstrating strong user engagement and accelerating adoption.

The platform is powered by a proprietary LLM, fine-tuned on one of the largest datasets of real-time emotional and relational interactions globally. This dataset represents a compounding behavioral moat, enabling continuous improvement in personalization, retention, and conversational depth.

Today, Portal generates more than 2x the revenue of its next largest competitor and has the potential to scale from $100M to $1B ARR by 2031. Portal's scale reflects strong user adoption and engagement, with 36M monthly unique visitors - making it one of the most visited platforms in the AI sector.

Portal has also demonstrated exceptional financial performance, reaching $105M in ARR within just 2.5 years (equivalent to $1.5M ARR per employee) while being consistently profitable with double digit EBITDA margin and fully bootstrapped.

The Future of Project Portal

Portal has built a scalable foundation for expansion across multiple verticals, positioning the company to evolve beyond companionship into a trusted digital relationship layer, expanding into high-value services such as personal concierge, travel planning, elderly care support, and fitness coaching.

Interested parties' contact: Portal@acfib.com or call + 1 424 332 0450.

"The next Billion Dollar platform in Emotional AI"Thomas Dey, CEO, ACF Investment Bank

Media Contact:Paula MurrellDirector of Marketing and Press Relationspaula.murrell@acfib.com www.acfib.com

ACF is a leading global investment bank specializing in innovative M&A financing solutions for businesses and Intellectual Property owners in the media and entertainment sector, gaming, and live events. With over 30 years of experience, ACF's team advises clients on selling, buying, fundraising, and securitization. ACF has completed over 130 media and entertainment deals. ACF has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Munich.

ACF has advised on several high-profile transactions, including sale of GKids to TOHO Co. Ltd, Done+Dusted to Endeavor, Two One Five's investment from The North Road Company, sale of 72 Films to Fremantle, securitization of Syco Entertainment's Got Talent Franchise, sale of Paddington Bear IP to Studio Canal, and the iconic sale of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit IP to Embracer Group.

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