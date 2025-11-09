circle x black
Issin and Riko Make History for Japan, Winning Red Bull BC One 2025 World Final at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena

09 novembre 2025 | 22.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Japan achieves a world-first national sweep of both Red Bull BC One titles on home soil.

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese breakers B-Boy Issin and B-Girl Riko were crowned Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 Champions after an unforgettable night of head-to-head battles inside Tokyo's historic Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena, igniting a roar from more than 7,700 fans.

 

 

The 22nd edition marked a historic milestone, the first time in Red Bull BC One history that a single nation claimed both world titles in the same year on home soil. Issin triumphed over B-Boy Haruto (Japan) in an all-Japanese final, while Riko defeated B-Girl Nicka (Lithuania) to earn her first world title.

Now in its 22nd year, Red Bull BC One, the world's biggest one-on-one annual breaking competition, brought together 32 of the world's top breakers - 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls - for the ultimate test of creativity, precision, and control.

"When I was a kid and started breaking, my dream was to win Red Bull BC One," said B-Boy Issin. "Winning such a big title in front of my home crowd makes it even more special. The energy from everyone in Japan gave me so much strength."

"To win here, in Japan, in front of this crowd, it's something I'll never forget," said B-Girl Riko. "We train so hard and never stop pushing. The older generation built a culture of hard work and respect — now we keep that energy alive."

The 2025 Red Bull BC One World Final followed a global season of cyphers held in 67 cities across 27 countries, culminating in Tokyo. Eight dancers from the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher secured their final places among the 32 world finalists who battled for the ultimate title.

Since its inception in 2004, Red Bull BC One has transformed local cyphers into a global platform, defining the competitive era of breaking while honoring its hip-hop roots. Following its Olympic debut in 2024, breaking continues to evolve from the streets of the Bronx to arenas worldwide.

"Breaking keeps evolving and pushing boundaries," said B-Boy Cloud (US), Red Bull BC One judge and breaking pioneer. "It's more than competition; it's a calling. That creative spirit keeps the culture alive."

Learn More: www.redbullcontentpool.com/international/CP-S-20228Media Contact:service@redbullcontentpool.com

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818026/B_Boy_Issin_and_B_Girl_Riko.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818027/B_Boy_Issin_and_B_Boy_Haruto.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818025/Red_Bull_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/issin-and-riko-make-history-for-japan-winning-red-bull-bc-one-2025-world-final-at-tokyos-ryogoku-kokugikan-sumo-arena-302609536.html

