ITG expands globally with PureRed acquisition, bringing Halo content model to North America

PureRed acquisition enables ITG to deliver AI-enabled, agile content solutions and state-of-the-art Content Marketing Platform globally.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), a leader in AI-enabled, agile content solutions, has today announced its strategic expansion into North America with the acquisition of US-based PureRed, an established provider of omnichannel content and technology for clients including Microsoft, Kroger, and Walgreens.

This expansion builds on ITG's rapid growth over the last 12 months, which saw its Storyteq marketing technology recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms 2024 and for Digital Asset Management 2025 – the only vendor to be named a Leader in both categories. ITG also expanded its partnerships with some of the world's most iconic global brands such as Samsung, Heineken, KFC, Jaguar Land Rover and Comcast. Now under the leadership of global CEO Andrew Swinand, formerly of Publicis Groupe Creative US and Leo Burnett, ITG is set to drive major growth in 2025.

"ITG is well known in the UK and Europe for our agile, Halo content approach and AI-enabled Storyteq technology. Expanding our ability to deliver this content solution to more clients across the globe marks an exciting moment for ITG," said Swinand. "As a company, PureRed aligned perfectly with our vision for delivering scaled content solutions to leading brands, coupled with promoting a culture of kindness."

The acquisition of PureRed adds over 500 skilled marketing professionals to ITG's global team, which now exceeds 2,000 employees, and significantly strengthens the company's position in the US market.

"A sharp and consistent rise in both digital channels and retail media has seen the global market for Halo content explode in recent years," Swinand notes. "Brands around the world now need tailored solutions that enable them to deliver personalized, high-quality content at scale – on budget and without compromising speed. Our AI-enabled, agile content model bridges this gap, and expanding our reach into the US with PureRed allows us to truly support our partners on a global scale."

Brian Cohen, former CEO of PureRed and new US CEO of ITG, shared his excitement: "Over the years, we've built a strong portfolio of clients and a reputation for delivering exceptional omnichannel content and industry-changing technology solutions. Joining forces with ITG allows us to scale our impact and bring even greater value to our clients. ITG shares our passion for innovation, creativity, and operational excellence, making this partnership an incredible opportunity for everyone involved."

"This is about much more than delivering higher volumes of content," Swinand added. "It's about unlocking the full potential of AI in marketing, leveraging both technology and creativity to craft the perfect story for every possible user interaction across any channel. With PureRed as part of the ITG family, we're not just scaling our capabilities – we're leading the transformation of our industry through a smarter, AI-enabled approach to content."

Emma Watford, Partner at Bridgepoint said: "Expanding into the US is a significant milestone for ITG, and we are delighted to support the team as they bring their market-leading, AI-enabled content solutions to a global audience. PureRed's strong capabilities and client relationships make them a perfect fit for ITG, and together, they are well-positioned to drive real innovation in the fast-evolving content marketing space. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership as ITG continues to set new standards for agile, data-driven content at scale."

About Inspired Thinking Group ITG is the leading Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers engaging content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Samsung, Haleon, KFC and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices and its Storyteq platform is recognized by Gartner as a global Leader. ITG is part of the Bridgepoint portfolio of companies.

