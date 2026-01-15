circle x black
ITG's Storyteq adds Adobe Firefly Services to its suite of AI tools

15 gennaio 2026
LONDON and CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) has announced it will integrate Adobe Firefly's generative AI capabilities into its Storyteq CMP content marketing platform.

Firefly Services enhances Storyteq's existing AI capabilities, giving users seamless access to Adobe's creative and generative AI models.

ITG CEO Andrew Swinand comments, "As Storyteq becomes a foundational backbone to enable AI content management and automation, this integration with Adobe allows Storyteq users to incorporate Firefly Services' generative AI capabilities and models to deliver a seamless experience.

"Adobe's acknowledged strength in generative AI gives Storyteq users another great tool out of the box to help create better content faster, more cost-effectively and at scale."

ITG's proprietary Halo Intelligence will be paired with Adobe Firefly's generative AI and creative capabilities to help suggest the most effective content to engage customers with AI data analysis.

Says Swinand, "Pairing Halo Intelligence with gen AI models such as Firefly means users are not only able to create more content for less but also create content that is optimized and personalized to every customer interaction."

Adobe Firefly Services will enhance ITG's global creative services as well as Storyteq, and the integration of ITG's AI with Firefly will help drive efficiencies across areas such as content briefing, workflows, approvals and compliance.

Storyteq is frequently praised for its AI approach. Last year, Gartner remarked that, "ITG's AI solutions lead the market," and Storyteq is, "uniquely powering the full content lifecycle."

Gartner has named Storyteq a market leader in content marketing platforms (CMP), as well as DAM for its enterprise asset management capabilities.

About ITGITG is the leading, AI-enabled Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers engaging content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices; ITG is part of the Bridgepoint portfolio of companies.

About StoryteqStoryteq is ITG's market-leading AI-enabled Content Marketing Platform and Enterprise DAM. It unifies marketing operations and drives efficiencies across every stage of the content journey, enabling marketers to create more and better content for less. Storyteq's Enterprise solution is configurable to every enterprise's unique way of working, no matter how complex the operation, number of brands or regions in which it operates. It is also available as a preconfigured Storyteq Professional product.

