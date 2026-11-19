LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics is showcasing a lineup of commercial cleaning robots, delivery robots and the XMAN-R1 humanoid robot at ISSA Show North America 2026 in Las Vegas. The exhibit hall is open Nov. 17–19. According to IDC, KEENON ranked first worldwide in commercial service robot shipments in 2025, a position it has held for several consecutive years.

Cleaning Solutions Built for Diverse Commercial Environments

As labor costs rise and cleaning standards become more demanding, KEENON is presenting cleaning robots for small, midsize and large facilities, with models suited to different floor types and cleaning routines.

Designed for large factories, warehouses and logistics facilities, the KLEENBOT C55 can clean up to 2,376 square meters per hour. It uses multimodal sensing to avoid obstacles autonomously in changing environments. Automatic water refilling and wastewater drainage support longer periods of continuous operation.

For shopping centers and retail stores that need frequent floor cleaning, the KLEENBOT C40 combines sweeping and scrubbing. The KLEENBOT C30 is designed for deep carpet cleaning.

KEENON cleaning robots are currently deployed across more than 70 countries and regions, supporting commercial facilities worldwide.

Coordinating Multiple Robots Across Shared Spaces

Hotels and shopping centers need floor cleaning and item delivery, and hotels may also need to move guest luggage. These tasks call for different types of robots operating in the same facility.

At ISSA Show, KEENON is showing how its cleaning robots can work alongside the S300 heavy-duty transport robot, the T11, T10 and T9 delivery robots, and the W3 hotel service robot.

KEENON is also exploring how embodied AI could support a cleaning workflow. The XMAN-R1 humanoid robot would first clear clutter and tidy tabletops. Dedicated cleaning robots such as the KLEENBOT C40 would then sweep and scrub large floor areas.

Global Deployments and North American Collaboration

With 16 years of robotics experience, KEENON combines technology development with the ability to deliver, deploy and support robots worldwide. The company has shipped more than 100,000 service robots and deployed robots in more than 600 cities across over 70 countries and regions.

As demand for intelligent cleaning solutions grows in North America, KEENON plans to work more closely with local customers and partners. The company plans to use its commercial deployment experience to bring embodied AI into day-to-day service operations.

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